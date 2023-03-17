Relief for Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan, gets protective bail in 8 terrorism, one civil case

Imran Khan

A top Pakistani court granted Imran Khan protective bail in eight terrorist investigations and a civil case on Friday, hours after another court stayed non-bailable arrest warrants against the former prime minister until March 18 in a corruption case.

The 70-year-old Khan, leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, used a bulletproof car to go to the Lahore High Court (LHC) and ask for bail in nine separate cases.

According to Geo News, the LHC bench consisting of Judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Farooq Haider heard bail applications in cases filed under terrorist laws.

According to the report, Khan was given bail for the five offences in Islamabad until March 24, and for the three cases in Lahore, he was granted release until March 27.

Meanwhile, it was said that Judge Saleem had heard Khan's bail applications in the civil lawsuit that had been brought against him.

The district court handling the Toshakhana case has extended its deadline for Khan's appearance from March 11 to March 18, after the Islamabad High Court temporarily stayed non-bailable arrest warrants against him.Imran

Imran Khan has been under scrutiny for allegedly profiting from the sale of gifts he acquired as prime minister, such as a costly Graff timepiece he purchased at a discount from the official storehouse known as Toshakhana.

The Toshakhana, established in 1974, is a section of the Cabinet Division responsible for storing valuable presents presented to rulers, MPs, bureaucrats, and officials by leaders of government and state and foreign dignitaries.

In October of last year, Khan was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan for failing to provide the sales data.

Also, READ: After cutting out a woman’s heart to cook, US man kills his family; pleaded guilty in Oklahoma

The electoral commission thereafter went to the district court to have him prosecuted for selling the gifts he had received while in office as prime minister, which is a violation of criminal law.

Ever since he was removed from office, Khan has been demanding new elections in order to get rid of the "imported administration" of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

As the current parliament's five-year term ends later this year, Sharif has promised elections would be conducted.

(With PTI inputs)