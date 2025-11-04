FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Will Indian-origin candidate Zohran Mamdani be next New York mayor?

Who is Rishabh Baisoya? Wanted fugitive in Rs 13000 crore cocaine cartel case; Interpol issues Red Notice

World to witness ‘baby bust’ as 97% of countries with lowest fertility rates by 2100, researchers warn of economic challenges

America's Nuclear Testing Drama: What Trump Really Meant and Why It Matters

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 released at sbi.co.in; get direct LINK, steps to check scores here

Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday: Is stock market open or closed on November 5? Know here

This actress's brother served in Indian Army, is detained in UAE since an year, Delhi HC has now issued notice to Centre for...

Bihar Election 2025: Campaign ends for phase 1 covering 121 constituencies, all eyes are set on THESE seats

Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt tells Shehbaz Badesha to seek support from sister Shehnaaz Gill's fans, says 'Jaa apni behen ke...'

Reddit down! Massive outage over app login, website; company issues statement

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Will Indian-origin candidate Zohran Mamdani be next New York mayor?

Will Indian-origin candidate Zohran Mamdani be next New York mayor?

Who is Rishabh Baisoya? Wanted fugitive in Rs 13000 crore cocaine cartel case; Interpol issues Red Notice

Who is Rishabh Baisoya? Wanted fugitive in Rs 13000 crore cocaine cartel case

World to witness ‘baby bust’ as 97% of countries with lowest fertility rates by 2100, researchers warn of economic challenges

World to witness ‘baby bust’ as 97% of countries with lowest fertility rates by

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

HomeWorld

WORLD

Reddit down! Massive outage over app login, website; company issues statement

The company confirmed that it is investigating the cause behind the rising error rates. According to reports, the issue was first detected at 4:27 PST, and Reddit updated at 4:44 PST that a fix was being implemented.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 07:05 PM IST

Reddit down! Massive outage over app login, website; company issues statement
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Social media giant Reddit on Tuesday witnessed a major outrage, with more than ten thousand users complaining about the login app and website not working for them on a global level. Out of the total complaints, around 60 per cent of them came for the application, 33 per cent for the website, and around 8 per cent for server connection, according to reports.

Reddit down 

In India, Reddit users are experiencing difficulties accessing the platform, with many taking to social media to report issues. According to DownDetector, over 350 users have reported problems, citing issues with the website (49%), app (44%), and server connections (7%). Globally, over 20,000 reports surfaced about Reddit downtime, surpassing the 4,800 reports seen on October 20, 2025. This recent outage has affected thousands, with users experiencing issues with the app and website.


What did Reddit say?

The company confirmed that it is investigating the cause behind the rising error rates."We are aware that users are seeing increased error rates when browsing Reddit and are currently investigating," said Reddit's status page. The company said users were facing issues on desktop web, mobile web, and native apps. The issue was first detected at 4:27 PST, and Reddit updated at 4:44 PST that a fix was being implemented.

While Reddit said it has identified the problem and is deploying a fix, it did not confirm how long it will take to restore full functionality. By the time, the users are gradually reporting improvements, with the company’s status page providing live updates until the issue is resolved completely. As of now, Reddit users are advised to wait for the official confirmation before attempting multiple logins or reloads.

Meanwhile, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is also experiencing a significant outage, impacting multiple cloud regions across the United States. The US-East-1 region is badly hit, accounting for 69% of all reports. This disruption has had far-reaching consequences, with various online services experiencing difficulties. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Will Indian-origin candidate Zohran Mamdani be next New York mayor?
Will Indian-origin candidate Zohran Mamdani be next New York mayor?
Who is Rishabh Baisoya? Wanted fugitive in Rs 13000 crore cocaine cartel case; Interpol issues Red Notice
Who is Rishabh Baisoya? Wanted fugitive in Rs 13000 crore cocaine cartel case
World to witness ‘baby bust’ as 97% of countries with lowest fertility rates by 2100, researchers warn of economic challenges
World to witness ‘baby bust’ as 97% of countries with lowest fertility rates by
America's Nuclear Testing Drama: What Trump Really Meant and Why It Matters
America's Nuclear Testing Drama: What Trump Really Meant and Why It Matters
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 released at sbi.co.in; get direct LINK, steps to check scores here
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 released at sbi.co.in; get direct LINK here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE