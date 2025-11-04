Reddit down! Massive outage over app login, website; company issues statement

The company confirmed that it is investigating the cause behind the rising error rates. According to reports, the issue was first detected at 4:27 PST, and Reddit updated at 4:44 PST that a fix was being implemented.

Social media giant Reddit on Tuesday witnessed a major outrage, with more than ten thousand users complaining about the login app and website not working for them on a global level. Out of the total complaints, around 60 per cent of them came for the application, 33 per cent for the website, and around 8 per cent for server connection, according to reports.



Reddit down

In India, Reddit users are experiencing difficulties accessing the platform, with many taking to social media to report issues. According to DownDetector, over 350 users have reported problems, citing issues with the website (49%), app (44%), and server connections (7%). Globally, over 20,000 reports surfaced about Reddit downtime, surpassing the 4,800 reports seen on October 20, 2025. This recent outage has affected thousands, with users experiencing issues with the app and website.



What did Reddit say?

The company confirmed that it is investigating the cause behind the rising error rates."We are aware that users are seeing increased error rates when browsing Reddit and are currently investigating," said Reddit's status page. The company said users were facing issues on desktop web, mobile web, and native apps. The issue was first detected at 4:27 PST, and Reddit updated at 4:44 PST that a fix was being implemented.

While Reddit said it has identified the problem and is deploying a fix, it did not confirm how long it will take to restore full functionality. By the time, the users are gradually reporting improvements, with the company’s status page providing live updates until the issue is resolved completely. As of now, Reddit users are advised to wait for the official confirmation before attempting multiple logins or reloads.

Meanwhile, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is also experiencing a significant outage, impacting multiple cloud regions across the United States. The US-East-1 region is badly hit, accounting for 69% of all reports. This disruption has had far-reaching consequences, with various online services experiencing difficulties.