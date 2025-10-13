Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Not Sridevi, Kajol, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Rani Mukerji; this leading lady has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Actress

Rajat Bedi breaks silence on Sameer Wankhede's defamation suit against The Ba***ds of Bollywood: 'Aryan Khan has gone...'

IndiGo flight suffers major mid-air scare, second incident in four days; here's what happened

Annu Kapoor brutally slammed for saying Tamannaah Bhatia has 'dudhiya badan': 'Yeh buddha ashleel hai'

Why are billionaires leaving UK? THIS billionaire shifts to UAE due to..., he is...

'Chaos, terror and ruin have been defeated': Donald Trump declares end of Gaza war

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan stuns in recycled vintage Manish Malhotra saree for pre-Diwali bash

A homecoming like never before: Parents of 23-year-old hostage, freed by Hamas, cry uncontrollably as they hug him, WATCH

Delhi-NCR: These popular shopping malls in Delhi are on verge of closure due to…., here’s what we know so far

China expands military operations along India border, deploys GJ-11 Stealth Drones at..., satellite images show...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Red Cross on its way to retrieve bodies of dead hostages, says IDF

Red Cross on its way to retrieve bodies of dead hostages, says IDF

Not Sridevi, Kajol, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Rani Mukerji; this leading lady has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Actress

This leading lady has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Actress

Why are billionaires leaving UK? THIS billionaire shifts to UAE due to..., he is...

Why are billionaires leaving UK? THIS billionaire shifts to UAE due to..., he is

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeWorld

WORLD

Red Cross on its way to retrieve bodies of dead hostages, says IDF

Israel Defence Forces on Monday said that the Red Cross is on its way to collect the coffins of the deceased Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 11:01 PM IST

Red Cross on its way to retrieve bodies of dead hostages, says IDF
Image credit: Reuters
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Israel Defence Forces on Monday said that the Red Cross is on its way to collect the coffins of the deceased Israeli hostages held by Hamas. "According to information received, the Red Cross is on its way to the meeting point in the southern Gaza Strip, where several coffins of deceased hostages will be transferred into their custody. The IDF is prepared to receive additional coffins of deceased hostages expected to be transferred to the Red Cross later on. The IDF Spokesperson's Unit requests from the public to act with sensitivity and wait for the official identification, which will first be provided to the families of the hostages," IDF stated.

As Israel celebrated the return of the last 20 living hostages on the eve of Simchat Torah, IDF Spokesperson, BG Effie Defrin, called it a defining moment. In a post on X, he said, "Today, after seven hundred and thirty-eight days, the last 20 living hostages have come home. This is a defining moment. A moment that belongs to the people of Israel and to all those who believe in humanity."

The Israel Defense Forces earlier in the day said that the returned hostages underwent a medical assessment before being admitted to hospitals, where they will be reunited with their families. "Operation Returning Home: In the past few minutes, the returning hostages, Nimrod Cohen, Yosef-Chaim Ohana, and Bar Kupershtein, were airlifted by IAF helicopters to hospitals, accompanied by their family members. The returned hostages have undergone an initial medical assessment and are now on their way to hospitals, where they will reunite with the rest of their family members and receive continued medical care."

The IDF said that they were with the families of the released hostages."Operation Returning Home: Personnel from the IDF Manpower Directorate and IDF medical teams are accompanying Matan Zangauker, Maxim Herkin, Segev Kalfon, Yosef-Chaim Ohana, Nimrod Cohen, Avinatan Or, Evyatar David, Eitan Horn, David Cunio, Ariel Cunio, Elkana Bohbot, Bar Kupershtein and Rom Braslavski, who will undergo an initial medical evaluation, and will reunite with their families at the initial reception point in southern Israel. IDF representatives are accompanying all family members who are waiting at the hospitals and continue to provide them with ongoing updates," the IDF stated.

The IDF had launched Operation "Returning Home" for the return of their hostages from Hamas captivity."The military pressure we applied over the past two years, together with the complementary diplomatic measures, constitute a victory over Hamas. We will continue to act in order to shape a security reality that ensures the Gaza Strip no longer poses a threat to the State of Israel and its civilians." Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir said. 

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bad news for Arshad Nadeem as Pakistan Athletics Federation bans his coach due to...
Bad news for Arshad Nadeem as Pakistan Athletics Federation bans his coach
BIG boost to agriculture sector as PM Modi inaugurates two major schemes worth Rs 35440 crore, here's all you need to know
BIG boost to agriculture sector as PM Modi inaugurates two major schemes worth R
BIG Boost For Tamil Nadu: THIS company set to invest Rs 150000000000 in the state for..., will create 14000 new jobs, name is...
BIG Boost For Tamil Nadu: THIS company set to invest Rs 150000000000 in the stat
California helicopter crash: Chilling video shows chopper nearly hitting man on ground and then..., WATCH clip
California helicopter crash: Chilling video shows chopper nearly hitting man
‘Drama karega’: Ex-PCB chief Ramiz Raja caught mocking Babar Azam on live TV during Pakistan vs South Africa Test; video goes viral
‘Drama karega’: Ex-PCB chief Ramiz Raja caught mocking Babar Azam on live TV dur
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE