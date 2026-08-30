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'Recognise your real enemy': Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei urges Muslim nations to unite against US, Israel

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei urged West Asia nations to unite against enemy US and Israel in written message 6 months after war began. Succeeded father Ali Khamenei killed in US-Israeli strikes.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 30, 2026, 07:12 PM IST

'Recognise your real enemy': Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei urges Muslim nations to unite against US, Israel
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Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Sunday urged countries in West Asia to unite against their enemy. In a written message issued six months after the start of the war in West Asia began, Mojtaba called on countries to "recognise your real enemy, understand its plan, and confront it", while referring to the United States and Israel.

He said the solutions to challenges faced by the Islamic nations lay in "friendship" and "cooperation." Mojtaba became the Supreme Leader shortly after his father Ali Khamenei, was killed at the start of the war by US-Israeli strikes.

He has not made any public address since his appointment, and authorities have not released any video or audio of him. However, Mojtaba has, from time to time, released written statements which have been aired by Iran's state television.

Iran targeted US bases in Gulf nations

During the conflict, Tehran has carried out retaliatory strikes on its neighbouring Gulf nations, claiming that US bases in these countries were being used for attacks on Iran. Iran targeted US military bases across the Middle East including in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain, leading to deterioration of ties.

'Anyone who creates division serves enemies': Mojtaba Khamenei

In his message on the day Shia Muslims marked the birthday of the Prophet Mohammed, Mojtaba said those who create conflict among Muslims "serve the purpose of enemies."

"Anyone, in any position, who does anything that leads to division among Muslims and creates conflict in the Muslim community, knowingly or unknowingly, intentionally or unintentionally, has served the purpose of the enemies of Islam," he said, according to his official website.

Apart from the call to Islamic nations, Khamenei also addressed citizens of Iran, urging them to set aside their differences and come together. "Again, this servant's advice to the Iranian people is to not allow any differences to arise among themselves in any way," he said, in remarks similar to those made by him on Friday.

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