WORLD
World has reacted to US President Donald Trump's announcement that United States will "take over" Gaza Strip, dismantle dangerous weapons, get rid of the destroyed buildings and work for economic development of the area.
World has reacted to US President Donald Trump's announcement that United States will "take over" Gaza Strip, dismantle dangerous weapons, get rid of the destroyed buildings and work for economic development of the area. Calling Trump's plan "ridiculous and absurd," senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said they consider the plan a "recipe for generating chaos and tension in the region."
Abu Zuhri said, "Trump's remarks about his desire to control Gaza are ridiculous and absurd, and any ideas of this kind are capable of igniting the region."
He added, "We consider them [the plan] a recipe for generating chaos and tension in the region because the peopHle of Gaza will not allow such plans to pass."Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanou said, "the American racist stance aligns with the Israeli extreme right's position in displacing our people and eliminating our cause."
Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Secretary-General Hussein al-Sheikh said the PLO rejects all calls for the displacement of the Palestinians from their homeland, according to Al Jazeera report.
In a post on X, he stated, "The Palestinian leadership affirms its firm position that the two-state solution, in accordance with international legitimacy and international law, is the guarantee of security, stability and peace."
Palestinian delegation to the United Nations leader, Riyad Mansour, said Palestinians in Gaza should be allowed to go back to what were once their "original homes" in Israel.
Mansour said, "For those who want to send the Palestinian people to a 'nice place', allow them to go back to their original homes in what is now Israel.""The Palestinian people want to rebuild Gaza because this is where we belong," he added.
Saudi Arabia reiterated its support for independent Palestinian state and said that it would not diplomatic ties with Israel until the creation of such a state with East Jerusalem as its capital.
In a statement on Wednesday, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry stated that country's stance on the establishment of a Palestinian state is "firm and unwavering" and recalled the statement made by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud during his speech at the opening of the first session of the ninth term of the Shura Council on September 18 last year.
In a statement shared on X, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry said, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's position on the establishment of a Palestinian state is firm and unwavering. His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister clearly and unequivocally reaffirmed this stance during his speech at the opening of the first session of the ninth term of the Shura Council on September 18, 2024. His Royal Highness emphasized that Saudi Arabia will continue its relentless efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and will not establish diplomatic relations with Israel without that."
US Senator Chris Murphy said US invasion of Gaza would result in the "slaughter of thousands of US troops."
In a post on X, Murphy stated, "He's totally lost it. A U.S. invasion of Gaza would lead to the slaughter of thousands of U.S. troops and decades of war in the Middle East. It's like a bad, sick joke."
Democrat lawmaker Van Hollen said, "Trump's proposal to push two million Palestinians out of Gaza and take 'ownership' by force, if necessary, is simply ethnic cleansing by another name."He added, "This declaration will give ammunition to Iran and other adversaries while undermining our Arab partners in the region."
He said Trump's proposal defies decades of bipartisan US support for a two-state solution. He added, "Congress must stand up to this dangerous and reckless scheme."
US-based Muslim Advocacy group Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said Gaza belongs to Palestinian people. CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad termed Trump's call to displace Palestinians from their land either permanently or temporarily an "absolute non-starter."
Nihad Awad said, "Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people, not the United States, and President Trump's call to displace Palestinians from their land either temporarily or permanently is an absolute non-starter. Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the entire Muslim world have made it clear that this delusional idea is unacceptable."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, "There are Israeli plans to take full control of the occupied West Bank and attempts to displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip," adding that, "practicing a policy of collective punishment is a method that Russia rejects," Al Jazeera reported.
Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed opposition to the forced transfer of the people of Gaza and expressed hope that all parties will take ceasefire and post-conflict governance as an opportunity to bring the Palestinian issue back to a political settlement on the basis of the two-state solution.
Turkiye Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called Trump's announcement "unacceptable" and warned that leaving Palestinians "out of the equation" would result in more conflict. He said that Turkiye would review the measures it had taken against Israel, like cutting off trade, recalling its ambassador if the killing of Palestinians stopped and their conditions changed, according to Al Jazeera report.
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed support for two-state solution, "where both Israelis and Palestinians could live in peace and security". He said, "We've supported a ceasefire, we've supported hostages being released and we've supported aid getting into Gaza."
Albanese refused to react to Trump's statement, saying: "I'm not going to have a running commentary on statements by the president of the United States."
Amnesty International US executive director, Paul O'Brien, said that moving Palestinians out of Gaza was "tantamount to destroying them as a people," as per Al Jazeera report.
He said, "Gaza is their home. Gaza's death and destruction is a result of the government of Israel killing civilians by the thousands, often with US bombs," as per the report.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) announced that the United States will take over the Gaza Strip. While addressing a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday (local time), Trump also affirmed that the ongoing ceasefire-hostage deal between Israel and Hamas will be the beginning of a larger and more enduring peace.
"The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it. We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site and getting rid of the destroyed buildings. Create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area," Trump said at the press conference.
"I'm hopeful that this ceasefire could be the beginning of a larger and more enduring peace that will end the bloodshed and killing once and for all. With the same goal in mind, my administration has been moving quickly to restore trust in the alliance and rebuild American strength throughout the region," he added.
Meanwhile, Netanyahu thanked President Donald Trump for inviting him to be the first foreign leader to visit the US in his oath-taking ceremony during his second term and called him the "greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House."
Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI.
Abhishek Bachchan says he shares different equations with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan: 'It's very hard to...'
'Recipe for generating chaos...': World reacts to Donald Trump's plan of US 'taking over' Gaza
Amid divorce rumours, Aishwarya Rai wishes Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday; netizens say 'yeh toh bahut formal hai'
Imsha Rehman, Pakistani Tik Tok star whose alleged obscene video went viral, finally speaks up, says 'My life...'
When Arjun Kapoor was ignored by Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya; old video sparks reactions
This superstar forcefully kissed 15-year-old kid on set, left her in tears, later laughed and said...
Superboys of Malegaon: Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora's film to release on...
Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter-in-law', big star in South but gave 11 flops, now she is...
'I’ve never seen you bat this slowly': Pat Cummins roasts Virat Kohli in Champions Trophy promo; watch viral video
Anil Ambani's luxury home costs same as Mumbai's traffic control budget, it is worth Rs...
This Maths genius worked with IIT and NASA, suddenly went missing, later found in...
Aly Goni walks out of Shahid Kapoor's Deva for this shocking reason: '5000 ki tickets le ke...'
'I'm not here to....': Rohit Sharma breaks silence on retirement rumours after Champions Trophy 2025
Meet Rohan Murthy, Narayan Murthy’s son, left key role in Rs 690,000 crore company to start THIS firm, his net worth is
Meet actor who quit CA exams, refused Karan Johar film, was blacklisted from Bollywood, then debuted in Rs 200-crore hit
IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, dream11 team for India vs England 1st ODI in Nagpur
Meet woman, likely heir to multi-billion dollar Tata group, Ratan Tata was her....
Finance Ministry asks employees to stop using THESE AI tools, know why
ICC T20I Rankings: Abhishek Sharma jumps 38 places after England heroics, Varun Chakravarthy joint-second among bowlers
Delhi Assembly Polls 2025: Know when, where to watch exit poll predictions
Ahead of wedding, Jeet Adani and Diva Shah pledge to support 500 Divyang brides with Rs.....
Vijay Mallya moves HC, says Rs 6200 crore debt recovered multiple times, seeks...
Mukesh Ambani announces Rs 50000 crore investment in THIS state, to generate...
Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Six injured after hot air balloon explodes before taking off, one critical
IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli eyes Sachin Tendulkar's historic 19-year-old record in international cricket
'Gazab Ka Re': Man pulls 15-foot python from canal with bare hands, WATCH viral video
When Abhishek Bachchan broke his silence on divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai: 'I understand why...'
SA20 2025: Rashid Khan creates T20 history, surpasses Dwayne Bravo to achieve monumental feat
Japan brings alternative to hotels for tourists, launches new sleeper with flat bunk beds, for just Rs...
Delhi assembly polls 2025: Arvind Kejriwal 4.0 or BJP's comeback? Know when, where to watch exit poll predictions
5 Leading Tarot Readers and Reiki Healers in India
Home Loan Interest Rates in India: All You Need to Know
Meet IPS officer, who was promoted to ADGP rank last year, now resigned months before...
Meet IIT graduate, who left Germany to appear for UPSC exam, became IPS, then IAS with AIR...
Meet one of India's most fearless woman, who became first female pilot of Indian Navy, also an engineer, her name is...
Priyanka Chopra dazzles in orange suit for her brother’s pre-wedding festivities; can you guess the price?
Rohit Sharma to retire after ICC Champions Trophy 2025? BCCI sends blunt message to India captain
Delhi assembly polls 2025: AAP, BJP exchange accusations over distributing money, fake voting
Abhishek Bachchan's smart investment in THIS luxurious property pays off, actor receives monthly rent of Rs..
Meet actress who worked with Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor, Mohanlal, was UPSC aspirant, wanted to become IAS officer, but..
This actress starred in over 100 films, worked with superstars Sivaji Ganesan, MGR, got married for love, died due to..
Kangana Ranaut-Javed Akhtar defamation case: Actress gets Court's warning after missing....
Step inside Kangana Ranaut's cafe in Himalayas' lap complete with homely vibes, cosy interiors
Delhi Elections 2025: Zee News set to combine AI and Data Analytics for precise Exit Poll predictions
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio new CHEAPEST plan: Unlimited calling, JioTV, 2GB daily data for just Rs...
Meet girl with most beautiful handwriting in world, not from India, China, Japan, UAE, UK, she is from...
Mukesh Ambani owns more than 170 luxury cars but his father Dhirubhai Ambani's Cadillac is owned by.., he works as..
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shares BIG update, hires 2 people for Chief of Staff role: 'They're being handsomely...'
Meet actress, SRK, Salman's favourite who gave flop debut, then became superstar, quit acting at peak of career to..
Amitabh Bachchan wishes Abhishek Bachchan with emotional note on his birthday: 'One rather keep all of it within and...'
Veer Pahariya claims no involvement in assaulting comedian for making joke on him: 'Always taken trolling in...'
NEET PG 2024: SC issues notice to Centre to conduct fresh round 3 counselling, check details
'Help hi kar deta': Vijay Deverakonda trolled for being 'insensitive' towards rumoured GF Rashmika Mandanna
Meet Priti Adani, woman behind Gautam Adani's success, also a dentist, head of Adani Foundation, her net worth is...
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber headed for divorce? Reports claim couple's marriage 'hanging by a thread' amid his..
Cristiano Ronaldo reignites GOAT debate as he turns 40, says, 'people could like Messi, Maradona, Pele but...'
US military plane with 200 illegal Indian immigrants to land in Amritsar as immigration crackdown escalates
Asuka Couture Expands Its Luxury Menswear Presence with a Grand Store Opening in Ahmedabad
Rekha flaunts her signature red sindoor, reunites with Dharmendra at Loveyapa screening
Meet India's youngest carrom World champion, daughter of autorickshaw driver, her name is...
Meet Bill Gates' girlfriend, widow of former Oracle co-CEO, mother of two daughters, has net worth of Rs....
Priyanka Chopra shares BTS photos, videos from 'shaadi ka ghar', stuns in orange at brother's pre-wedding festivities
Amitabh Bachchan has THIS to say about Aishwarya Rai's beauty: 'Chehre ki khoobsurati kuch salon mein mit jayegi...'
Several Noida schools receive bomb threat, students sent home
Shatrughan Sinha demands non-veg ban to highlight UCC challenges: 'Waha khao toh yummy...'
Meet IAS officer, who left job at Microsoft, cracked UPSC exam in second attempt, secured AIR...
Vicky Kaushal's BIG statement on being 'ideal husband' to Katrina Kaif, says 'there is no such concept of...'
'Middle-class' man builds Rs 5 crore net worth in 11 years, shares key strategies, check here
Bride flaunts her baldness, ditches wig at her wedding, watch viral video
Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan's Silsila to re-release on first day of Valentine's week, check details
Khushi Kapoor reveals being teased for not looking like Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor: 'Haven’t done the hundred things that…'
Kapil Sharma REACTS to his fight with Sunil Grover; says ‘hum show tab tak bandh...'
Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal to face BIG challenge, Ratan Tata's Group join hands with THIS company to launch...
Rahul Dravid engages in heated argument with auto driver after minor car accident; watch viral video
Meet actress who was once paid more than superstars, but her affair with married man ruined her career; she is...
West Bengal professor offers resignation after classroom wedding video sparks controversy, watch
BOSU Ball workout: Shilpa Shetty's latest fitness exercise, how it is beneficial?
‘It comes full...’: Ratan Tata’s millennial friend Shantanu Naidu gets top role at Tata Motors, shares emotional post
Aamir Khan celebrates Irfan Pathan, his wife Safa Baig’s wedding anniversary, watch viral video: 'There were people...'
After Narayana Murthy, L&T Chairman, now Elon Musk faces backlash, advocates 120-hour work week, netizens say...
Donald Trump says US will 'take over' Gaza, talks about eliminating Hamas
Anil Kapoor compares Aryan Khan to legendary Manmohan Desai, says THIS to Shah Rukh Khan: 'You remind me...'
Meet actress, who was rival to Rekha, Sridevi, Madhuri, quit films after marriage, opened hospital for poor, is now...
Ed Sheeran enjoys ‘desi champi’ ahead of his concert in India, video goes viral: Watch
WATCH: Blue Ghost lander captures breathtaking view of Earth, prepares to land on Moon on THIS day
Meet man who could end Israel-Palestine conflict but remains imprisoned for 22 years, he is...
Meet IAS officer who quit job at govt firm, later topped UPSC exam in second attempt, her strategy was...
Meet woman, who has joined Mukesh Ambani's company, to work closely with Isha Ambani, Anant Ambani and...
DNA TV Show: Three issues that may affect Delhi Assembly elections
How tax-free UAE earns money? This sector plays major role in Dubai’s economy
Who is Rajeev Sijariya? JNU professor arrested by CBI in NAAC scam case
Sooraj Pancholi suffers major burns on Kesari Veer set, father Aditya Pancholi shares his health update
Jeet Adani-Diva Shah's wedding: Guests to get special gifts, check list here
Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa finalists Shradha Mishra, Parvathi Meenakshi perform in UK
Meet woman, who has joined Azim Premji's Rs 330000 crore company in key role, not from IIT, IIM
JEE Mains 2025 Answer Key released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, get direct link, steps to download here
OpenAI’s Sam Altman's BIG move, set to develop AI powered device to replace...
Anurag Basu breaks silence on Triptii Dimri's exit for her 'over-sexualised' image from Kartik Aaryan film: 'Ask her...'
Mumbai Throngs NFDC as Saudi Film Nights brings Best of Saudi Cinema to India with Dome Entertainment
IND vs ENG: THIS star spinner joins India's squad for upcoming ODI series, Jasprit Bumrah left out