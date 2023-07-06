Reason behind 2200 earthquakes in Iceland will leave you stunned, details inside

Earthquake in Iceland| Photo: PTI

The area around Iceland's capital, Reykjavik experienced an extraordinary number of 2,200 earthquakes in the last 24 hours. The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said that there is a raising concern of an imminent volcanic eruption.

"Around 2,200 earthquakes have been detected and the largest earthquakes have been felt in the Southwest part of Iceland," said the agency on Wednesday.

As per reports, seven of the quakes recorded a magnitude over four- considered a light quake. The seismic activity resulted in the aviation alert being raised to 'orange' from 'green'.

Iceland is known for its dramatic volcanic landscapes. It is Europe's largest and most active volcanic region. It is situated on the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a geological feature separating the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates.

The global attention shifted to Iceland due to its volcanic activity. In years 2021 and 2022, lava eruptions occurred near Mount Fagradalsfjall, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors who sought the rare opportunity to witness an active volcano up close.

Read: France riots aftermath: What is happening in France? How this is a repeat of 2005 police brutality protests

In April 2010, around 100,000 flights were cancelled, leaving more than 10 million travellers stranded. After the massive eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano- the biggest air traffic disruption in peacetime until the Covid pandemic.