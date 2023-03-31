Real-life 'Vicky Donor' who fathered 550 babies sued over incest risk

Pic: Twitter

A The Hague, Netherlands-based sperm donor who has fathered around 550 children is being sued because he may be raising the possibility of accidental incest. According to The Times, there have been allegations that he misled clinics and endangered children's mental health.

The 41-year-old Jonathan Jacob Meijer gave his sperm to at least 13 clinics, 11 of which were in the Netherlands. Meijer is a resident of Kenya and a musician by profession. The DonorKind Foundation and the Netherlands mother of one of his biological children are suing him on behalf of 25 families.

According to Dutch guidelines, sperm donors should not father more than 25 children or provide sperm to more than 12 women. This is done to avoid incidents of accidental breeding and psychological problems in kids who can become upset after discovering they have a large number of siblings.

In order to stop Jonathan Jacob Meijer from donating sperm in the future, the DonorKind Foundation has filed a lawsuit against him.

As per The Telegraph reports, they want to know where he has donated sperm already and that they also want to destroy all of his banked sperm unless it is being kept for a mother.

“We are taking action against this man because the government is doing nothing. He has a global reach via the internet and he does business with large, international sperm banks,” DonorKind foundation chairman Ties van der Meer told the newspaper.

According to the study, which also cited DonorKind, Mr. Meijer has been placed on a blacklist in the Netherlands but has nonetheless donated sperm in other nations such as Denmark and the Ukraine.

The donor, according to the charity, allegedly used social media to contact parents interested in home insemination and didn't stop there.

Eva, the mother who has sued Mr Meijer, said she was aware the “he had already fathered more than 100 children”. She added, “If I think about the consequences this could have for my child I am sick to my stomach”.