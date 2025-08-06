Twitter
RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra's BIG statement amid Trump's tariff threats, says, 'Don't see major impact unless...'

Amid mounting trade tensions with the United States, following President Donald Trump's continued threats to "substantially" increase duties on Indian goods, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra expressed confidence that there won't be a major impact on the economy unless...

Meemansa Shehkawat

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 03:35 PM IST

As the rising trade tensions with the United States, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the key repo rate unchanged at 5.50 per cent. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the RBI’s move is followed by a unanimous vote by the central bank’s six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which opted to hold the repurchase rate steady. 

Amid US President Donald Trump’s threat to raise tariffs on India due to New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russia crude oil, RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra addressed the concerns, affirming that there won’t be a major impact on the Indian economy.

"We don't see a major impact of US tariffs on the Indian economy unless there is a retaliatory tariff,” Malhotra said, adding, “We are hopeful that we will have an amicable solution.” While acknowledging the global trrade challenges, Malhotra expressed confidence that the Indian economy holds bright prospects. 

“Global trade challenges remain, but the Indian economy holds bright prospects in the changing world order. We have taken decisive and forward-looking measures to support growth,” said the RBI Governor. 

'They don't care...': Trump's threat to India 

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump threatened to "substantially" increase tariffs on Indian goods entering the States. On Truth Social, Trump wrote, "India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don't care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!"

Meanwhile, India defended its sovereign right to adopt an energy policy based on the national interest. "You are aware of our broad approach to energy sourcing requirements, that we look at what is available in the market and the prevailing global situation. We are not aware of any specifics," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said last week, as quoted by news agency ANI. 

 

