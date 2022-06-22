Rape crisis in Pakistan? Punjab province to declare ‘emergency’ over rising cases of sexual abuse

File photo

According to the local administration, the reports of sexual violence against women in Pakistan’s Punjab province have increased rapidly over the last few months, due to which the authorities are planning to impose an “emergency” in the area.

The shocking spike in the reports of rape and sexual abuse against women and children in Pakistan’s Punjab has shaken up the city, leading to the authorities stepping in with drastic measures. During a press conference, the authorities said that this is a major issue for society and government officials.

Punjab Home Minister Atta Tarar, as quoted by Geo News, said, “Four to five cases of rape are being reported daily in Punjab due to which the government is considering special measures to deal with cases of sexual harassment, abuse, and coercion.”

As per PTI reports, he further said, “To deal with rape cases, the administration has declared an emergency.” Due to the spike in rape cases in Punjab, the authorities have planned to run workshops for children and women to educate them about safety matters.

The minister said that civil society, women's rights organisations, teachers, and attorneys would be consulted in the matter. Besides this, he urged parents to teach their children about the importance of safety.

Tarar stated that the accused in a number of cases had been detained, the government had launched an anti-rape campaign, and students would be warned about harassment in schools.

While highlighting the cases of sexual abuse reported against children, the Punjab home minister said that now is the time for parents to ensure that their children are safe. He stated that the government will raise the number of DNA samples on a fast-track basis.

Pakistan has been suffering and battling a gender violence epidemic and violence against women cuts across classes in the country. Pakistan ranks 153 out of 156 countries, just above Iraq, Yemen, and Afghanistan, according to the Global Gender Gap Index 2021 rankings.

With the rising cases of gender discrimination and sexual violence in Pakistan, it is likely that a rape crisis will hit the country soon, according to experts.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | 6.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Afghanistan; at least 280 killed, 500 injured