Ramiz Raja reveals latest on Imran Khan amid growing concern over his health

In a recent podcast, former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja opened up about Imran Khan’s 'tough' time in prison, revealing fresh details about his health and 'isolation' behind bars.

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has been in prison for around three years now, and concerns around his health continue to grow. Recently, 21 cricketers wrote to the Pakistani government, including PM Shehbaz Sharif, demanding humane treatment for the World Cup-winning captain. Amid the growing concerns, former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has provided an update on Khan’s condition, shedding light on what he has been going through in custody.

While featuring in a popular podcast, 'Stick To Cricket', Raja said that Imran Khan has been having a 'tough' time in prison, revealing that he has been kept in isolation.

When Alastair Cook asked whether he is facing any physical trouble, Raja revealed, ''Just a week back, there was some problem with his eye that seems to have been sorted, but otherwise, he’s holding up. I mean, he’s got a solid temperament, as we all know.''

Popular broadcaster David Lloyd asked Raja about Khan's current circumstances in prison. In reply, Raja said, ''He is in isolation. He’s got a lot of fans, but it’s just that the poor guy has been behind bars for three years now. It’s been a tough one for him.''

Former cricketers raise concerns

Earlier, 21 former cricketing legends, including Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Dilip Vengsarkar, appealed to Shehbaz Sharif over Khan's treatment amid concerns over his health and prison conditions.

Supreme Court directions over medical care

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court of Pakistan directed that Imran be moved to a private hospital in Islamabad for medical examination by a team of doctors, including medical professionals of his choice. Notably, he was taken to the hospital but was returned to prison after a brief examination.

The apex court had also called for the restoration of his regular weekly meetings with family members.