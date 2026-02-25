Ramadan 2026: Pakistan becomes synonymous with beggar, sends thousands to Dubai to beg, UAE authorities warn

UAE authorities have intensified anti-begging efforts during Ramadan, citing a seasonal rise in organised networks exploiting public generosity.

As Ramadan prompts a surge in charitable donations across the UAE, law enforcement agencies say the holy month also sees a recurring spike in organised begging networks seeking to capitalise on public generosity. Authorities are urging residents to remain cautious and donate only through approved channels.

Crackdown Intensifies During Ramadan

Dubai Police recently underscored the issue after arresting a man found carrying Dh20,000 in cash while allegedly soliciting money from motorists in parking areas and at traffic signals. According to Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, director of the force’s Suspicious Persons and Criminal Phenomena Department, beggars often position themselves outside mosques, hospitals, markets and busy streets, using emotional stories to evoke sympathy.

Residents have been encouraged to report suspicious activity via the 901 hotline or the Police Eye service on the Dubai Police app.

Figures released under the annual anti-begging campaign show 1,801 arrests between 2021 and 2025, with numbers dropping from 458 cases in 2021 to 206 in 2025 — a 70 per cent decline. However, during Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr in 2025 alone, 222 arrests were recorded in Dubai, highlighting the seasonal surge.

Similar enforcement trends were reported by Abu Dhabi Police, Sharjah Police and Ras Al Khaimah Police, reflecting a nationwide pattern.

Organised Networks and Deceptive Tactics

Investigations have shown that many offenders work in coordinated groups rather than acting alone. In a police operation in May 2025, the Dubai Police raided a hotel and apprehended 41 individuals suspected of running an organised begging ring. Some of those detained are believed to be Pakistani nationals. During the operation, more than Dh60,000 was recovered.

Authorities say some suspects conceal large sums of money despite presenting themselves as destitute. Others allegedly fake injuries, use fabricated medical documents or attach imitation medical equipment to strengthen their appeals. A recurring ploy involves motorists claiming to be stranded without fuel or food.

Police have also warned about so-called 'salaried beggars', individuals allegedly recruited and paid to solicit donations.

Growing Concern Over Online Appeals

The issue has expanded to digital platforms. In 2024, roughly 1,200 online begging cases were identified nationwide. Under Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021, online solicitation can carry jail sentences of up to three months and fines starting from Dh10,000.

Authorities stress that Ramadan generosity should be directed toward licensed charities, cautioning that direct cash handouts may inadvertently support organised fraud.