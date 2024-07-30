Ram Katha by Morari Bapu begins at United Nations Headquarters

On the opening day, Morari Bapu captivated the audience by drawing upon two central lines from the Ram Charita Manas of Goswami Tulsidas, setting the tone for the entire discourse.

Renowned spiritual leader Morari Bapu has commenced a nine-day Ram Katha discourse at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. This significant event marks the first time a spiritual leader has held such an event at the UN, highlighting its global importance.

On the opening day, Morari Bapu captivated the audience by drawing upon two central lines from the Ram Charita Manas of Goswami Tulsidas, setting the tone for the entire discourse.

These Chaupais (quatrains) from Uttar Kaand are:

Akhila bisva yaha mora upaya I Sab para mohi barbari daya II

Saba mum priya saba mum upaje I saba te adhika manuja mohi bhae II

(The whole of this universe is my creation and I am equally compassionate to all. I love all because they are my creation, yet humans are the dearest to me of all.)

Bapu said, “The charisma of the Ramcharitmanas has brought all of us here. Many years ago, I had circumambulated the United Nations Headquarters building. At that time, I had not thought of doing a Katha inside the United Nations, but Katha must have wished for it, and thus we are here.”

He emphasized that this Ram Katha brings the goodwill of all Indians, highlighting that it is not a show of strength but a spiritual discourse. “What is historic can become old and jaded, but what is spiritual remains eternal,” he added, in the context of Hinduism being Sanatana Dharma.

Morari Bapu discussed the four main goals of the United Nations: maintaining global peace, developing friendly relations among nations, improving the lives of poor people by conquering hunger, disease, and illiteracy, and encouraging respect for each other's rights and freedoms. He also proposed five additional goals: global dialogue (samwad), acceptance (swikar), truth (satya), love (prem), and compassion (karuna).

He expressed gratitude to the UN Secretary-General and his team for their cooperation in organizing the event.

Manas Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam

Morari Bapu named the katha as Manas Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is a Sanskrit phrase found in Hindu sacred texts such as the Maha Upanishad, meaning "The World Is One Family." This term was also the theme of the Indian government for the G20 summit in Delhi in 2023.

Morari Bapu's humanitarian efforts extend to disaster-hit areas globally, including war-torn regions and marginalized communities. Bapu has also offered to hold a Ram Katha on the border of Ukraine and Russia in order to end war and re-establish peace. He also offered the same in Israel.

Bapu’s long term commitment to inclusivity and compassion is evident in his outreach to sex workers, transgender individuals, and others often overlooked by society. His teachings align with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in promoting peace, environmental sustainability, and social justice. He has been strongly advocating planting trees and urged devotees to plant at least 5 trees in their backyard.

Event Details

Dates: July 27 - August 4, 2024

Location: United Nations Headquarters, New York

Time: Discourses will take place daily at 10 am local time, followed by a vegetarian meal.

About Morari Bapu

Morari Bapu, a renowned exponent of the Ramayana, has been reciting Ram Kathas for over sixty-five years. He draws from Vedic Sanatana Dharma, popularly known as Hindu Sanatana Dharma. His narrations are celebrated worldwide for their emphasis on universal peace and messages of truth, love, and compassion. Bapu’s unique approach draws upon examples from various religions, inviting people of all faiths to partake in the spiritual journey.

Morari Bapu began his remarkable journey of reciting the Ram Charita Manas, a revered version of the Ramayana by Goswami Tulsidas, at the age of fourteen in front of a small village audience. Over the decades, he has held Ram Kathas in numerous cities and pilgrimage sites across India and around the world, including Sri Lanka, Indonesia, South Africa, Kenya, the United Kingdom, the United States, Brazil, Australia, Israel, and Japan, attracting millions of followers.

Beyond traditional venues, Bapu has also conducted Ram Kathas for marginalized communities, including sex workers and transgender individuals, and has been actively involved in humanitarian efforts in disaster-hit areas globally, including war-torn Ukraine and Israel.