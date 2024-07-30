Ram Katha by Morari Bapu begins at United Nations Headquarters

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: How will reservation system change after Supreme Court decision

PV Sindhu crashes out of Paris Olympics 2024 after loss against Chinese shuttler He Bing Jiao

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

NEET exam row: CBI files first charge sheet in paper leak case, 13 named as accused

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: How will reservation system change after Supreme Court decision

DNA TV Show: How will reservation system change after Supreme Court decision

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

12 देश और 100 से ऊपर बच्चे... कौन है Pavel Durov जिसके कारनामे से टेंशन में हैं Elon Musk

12 देश और 100 से ऊपर बच्चे... कौन है Pavel Durov जिसके कारनामे से टेंशन में हैं Elon Musk

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

Richest female cricketers in the world

Richest female cricketers in the world

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

HomeWorld

World

Ram Katha by Morari Bapu begins at United Nations Headquarters

On the opening day, Morari Bapu captivated the audience by drawing upon two central lines from the Ram Charita Manas of Goswami Tulsidas, setting the tone for the entire discourse.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Jul 30, 2024, 07:14 PM IST

Ram Katha by Morari Bapu begins at United Nations Headquarters
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Renowned spiritual leader Morari Bapu has commenced a nine-day Ram Katha discourse at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. This significant event marks the first time a spiritual leader has held such an event at the UN, highlighting its global importance.

On the opening day, Morari Bapu captivated the audience by drawing upon two central lines from the Ram Charita Manas of Goswami Tulsidas, setting the tone for the entire discourse. 

These Chaupais (quatrains) from Uttar Kaand are:

Akhila bisva yaha mora upaya I Sab para mohi barbari daya II 

Saba mum priya saba mum upaje I saba te adhika manuja mohi bhae II

(The whole of this universe is my creation and I am equally compassionate to all. I love all because they are my creation, yet humans are the dearest to me of all.)

Bapu said, “The charisma of the Ramcharitmanas has brought all of us here. Many years ago, I had circumambulated the United Nations Headquarters building. At that time, I had not thought of doing a Katha inside the United Nations, but Katha must have wished for it, and thus we are here.”

He emphasized that this Ram Katha brings the goodwill of all Indians, highlighting that it is not a show of strength but a spiritual discourse. “What is historic can become old and jaded, but what is spiritual remains eternal,” he added, in the context of Hinduism being Sanatana Dharma.

Morari Bapu discussed the four main goals of the United Nations: maintaining global peace, developing friendly relations among nations, improving the lives of poor people by conquering hunger, disease, and illiteracy, and encouraging respect for each other's rights and freedoms. He also proposed five additional goals: global dialogue (samwad), acceptance (swikar), truth (satya), love (prem), and compassion (karuna).

He expressed gratitude to the UN Secretary-General and his team for their cooperation in organizing the event.

Manas Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam

Morari Bapu named the katha as Manas Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is a Sanskrit phrase found in Hindu sacred texts such as the Maha Upanishad, meaning "The World Is One Family." This term was also the theme of the Indian government for the G20 summit in Delhi in 2023.

Morari Bapu's humanitarian efforts extend to disaster-hit areas globally, including war-torn regions and marginalized communities. Bapu has also offered to hold a Ram Katha on the border of Ukraine and Russia in order to end war and re-establish peace. He also offered the same in Israel. 

Bapu’s long term commitment to inclusivity and compassion is evident in his outreach to sex workers, transgender individuals, and others often overlooked by society. His teachings align with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in promoting peace, environmental sustainability, and social justice. He has been strongly advocating planting trees and urged devotees to plant at least 5 trees in their backyard. 

Event Details

Dates: July 27 - August 4, 2024

Location: United Nations Headquarters, New York

Time: Discourses will take place daily at 10 am local time, followed by a vegetarian meal.

About Morari Bapu

Morari Bapu, a renowned exponent of the Ramayana, has been reciting Ram Kathas for over sixty-five years. He draws from Vedic Sanatana Dharma, popularly known as Hindu Sanatana Dharma. His narrations are celebrated worldwide for their emphasis on universal peace and messages of truth, love, and compassion. Bapu’s unique approach draws upon examples from various religions, inviting people of all faiths to partake in the spiritual journey.

Morari Bapu began his remarkable journey of reciting the Ram Charita Manas, a revered version of the Ramayana by Goswami Tulsidas, at the age of fourteen in front of a small village audience. Over the decades, he has held Ram Kathas in numerous cities and pilgrimage sites across India and around the world, including Sri Lanka, Indonesia, South Africa, Kenya, the United Kingdom, the United States, Brazil, Australia, Israel, and Japan, attracting millions of followers.

Beyond traditional venues, Bapu has also conducted Ram Kathas for marginalized communities, including sex workers and transgender individuals, and has been actively involved in humanitarian efforts in disaster-hit areas globally, including war-torn Ukraine and Israel.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Squid Game 2 teaser: Brutal Korean drama returns, promises more bloodshed, Netflix show to stream from...

    Squid Game 2 teaser: Brutal Korean drama returns, promises more bloodshed, Netflix show to stream from...

    Meet man who once owned private jets, Burj Khalifa floors, collection of luxury cars, sold  Rs 12400 crore company for..

    Meet man who once owned private jets, Burj Khalifa floors, collection of luxury cars, sold  Rs 12400 crore company for..

    Meet athlete who clinched an astounding 28 Olympic medals while grappling with anxiety and ADHD

    Meet athlete who clinched an astounding 28 Olympic medals while grappling with anxiety and ADHD

    Adani, Birla clash for cement market dominance: How will it affect MS Dhoni?

    Adani, Birla clash for cement market dominance: How will it affect MS Dhoni?

    This Ajay Devgn flop marked Sridevi's comeback in movies, had 10 stars, was inspired by real-life crime, earned...

    This Ajay Devgn flop marked Sridevi's comeback in movies, had 10 stars, was inspired by real-life crime, earned...

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

    This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

    Richest female cricketers in the world

    Richest female cricketers in the world

    Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

    Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

    Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

    Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

    Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

    Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement