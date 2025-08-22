Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Rajnath Singh takes a jibe at Pakistan's Asim Munir over his 'dump truck' remark, says, 'A confession...'

Recently, Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir compared India to a luxury car and his own country to a dump truck, inviting widespread trolling and mockery online. Here's how Defence Minister Rajnath Singh responded to Munir's bizarre comments.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 06:06 PM IST

Rajnath Singh takes a jibe at Pakistan's Asim Munir over his 'dump truck' remark, says, 'A confession...'
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday, i.e., August 22, took a jibe at Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshall General Asim Munir following his bizarre attempt to compare India with a luxury car and his own country with a dump truck, stating the remark itself highlighted Pakistan's failure. 

“Everyone said that if two countries gained independence at the same time, and one country, through hard work, sound policies, and foresight, built an economy like a Ferrari, while the other is still in the state of a dumper, then it is their own failure. I also see this statement by Asim Munir as a confession,” Rajnath Singh said at an Economic Times event.

Earlier this month, Asim Munir, while speaking at an event in Florida, had said, “India is shining Mercedes coming on a highway like Ferrari [sic], but we are a dump truck full of gravel. If the truck hits the car, who is going to be the loser?” However, his comments did not sit well with many who found them "amusing". 

Many users highlighted that Munir's statement presented his own country in a bad light and amounted to a blunt admission of India’s progress outpacing Pakistan’s. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also pointed out to Pakistan's "robber mentality", saying, “The Chief of the Pakistan Army, knowingly or unknowingly, has pointed towards a robber mentality, which Pakistan has been a victim of since its birth...We must break this delusion of the Pakistani Army". 

ALSO READ | Independence Day 2025: PM Modi's stark warning to Pakistan from Red Fort, says, 'Will not tolerate...'

ALSO READ | Tension for India as China's Wang Yi meets Pakistan's Asim Munir in Islamabad?

Pakistan's nuclear threat to India 

During a recent visit to the States, the Pakistani Army Chief issued a nuclear threat to India, stating if Islamabad goes down, it will take half the world down with it. "We are a nuclear nation. If we think we are going down, we’ll take half the world down with us.”

Days later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Independence Day, hit back at Pakistan and said that the nation would not give in to nuclear threats. 

