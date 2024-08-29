Rafale Deal Impacted: Ripples through UAE-French Ties as Telegram CEO Arrested in France

The UAE has a contract with French aerospace company Dassault for the purchase of 80 Rafale fighter jets. This agreement is now at risk due to Durov’s arrest in France, according to the news portal.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has put on hold its agreement with France for the purchase of 80 warplanes worth $10 billion, following the detention of Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram, in France, according to a report by the Iranian news agency, Mehr News Portal. Durov, a citizen of France and the UAE, is under investigation for illicit activities on the messaging platform, including drug-trafficking and child pornography distribution.

The UAE has a contract with French aerospace company Dassault for the purchase of 80 Rafale fighter jets. This agreement is now at risk due to Durov’s arrest in France, according to the news portal. It also mentioned the potential halt in military-technical cooperation with France because of Durov’s detainment. The UAE has requested consular access to Durov.

France had anticipated that the Rafale deal would enhance its defence sector. The suspension of the agreement is a setback for French President Emmanuel Macron and has implications for Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer of Rafale jets.

The UAE’s decision could also sway other nations contemplating comparable agreements with France, demonstrating the impact of geopolitical occurrences on business deals. Analysts are closely monitoring for additional updates.

Durov Case: Legal Scrutiny and Free Speech

Durov’s detention after arriving in Paris on a private jet on Saturday (August 24) has sparked discussions about the legal responsibility of app providers and where the line between free speech and law enforcement should be drawn.

The French judicial authorities, on Wednesday (August 28), placed Durov under formal investigation for allegedly not cooperating with the authorities in criminal investigations and for possibly aiding and abetting criminal activities on his messaging app, among other charges.

The Paris prosecutor’s office cybercrime unit had initiated an investigation in February 2024 due to Telegram’s “near-total lack of response” to requests for cooperation in criminal cases, according to Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau.

Durov’s lawyer, David-Olivier Kaminski, told Agence France-Presse news agency it was “absurd” to suggest Durov could be involved in any crimes committed on the app, adding, “Telegram fully complies with European digital technology regulations.”

Being placed under formal investigation in France does not imply guilt or necessarily lead to trial, but indicates that judges believe there is sufficient basis to continue the investigation. These investigations can last years before either going to trial or being dropped. Durov was granted bail on the condition that he pay a five-million-euro ($5.56-m) deposit. He is also required to check in with the police twice a week and is prohibited from leaving France.

Global Support for Durov Amid French Probe

In a statement on Monday (August 26), Telegram asserted that it complied with European Union laws and that its content moderation was “within industry standards and constantly improving”. The company also stated that CEO Durov had nothing to hide and travelled frequently within Europe.

In addition to Russia and France, Durov is also a citizen of the United Arab Emirates and the Caribbean nation of Saint Kitts and Nevis. The UAE foreign ministry said on Tuesday (August 27) it was closely watching the developments and had urged France to provide Durov with “all necessary consular services” on an urgent basis.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov hoped that Durov had “all the necessary opportunities for his legal defence” and mentioned that Moscow was “ready to offer all necessary assistance and support” to Durov as a Russian citizen. However, Peskov noted that the situation was complicated by Durov’s status as a French citizen.