Rafale Deal Impacted: Ripples through UAE-French Ties as Telegram CEO Arrested in France

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC exam twice, her husband and brother are IAS officers, she is now posted as…

Mukesh Ambani family's Rs 2575100 crore business empire tops Hurun India list, find out who are at second and third spot

Mukesh Ambani gets richer by Rs 53000 crore in just 15 minutes due to...

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive

Star India spinner 'stuck in a very bad situation', rescued by NDRF from flood-hit Vadodara

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet woman, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC exam twice, her husband and brother are IAS officers, she is now posted as…

Meet woman, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC exam twice, her husband and brother are IAS officers, she is now posted as…

Mukesh Ambani family's Rs 2575100 crore business empire tops Hurun India list, find out who are at second and third spot

Mukesh Ambani family's Rs 2575100 crore business empire tops Hurun India list, find out who are at second and third spot

Mukesh Ambani gets richer by Rs 53000 crore in just 15 minutes due to...

Mukesh Ambani gets richer by Rs 53000 crore in just 15 minutes due to...

Seven side effects of drinking chia seeds water daily

Seven side effects of drinking chia seeds water daily

8 animals that have jobs

8 animals that have jobs

6 actors who own land on moon

6 actors who own land on moon

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive

India's richest actress, worth Rs 4600 crore, has no hit in 15 years, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina, Aish

India's richest actress, worth Rs 4600 crore, has no hit in 15 years, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina, Aish

Jaya Bachchan reveals if she is fine with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha working together in films: 'It will be more like a...'

Jaya Bachchan reveals if she is fine with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha working together in films: 'It will be more like a...'

HomeWorld

World

Rafale Deal Impacted: Ripples through UAE-French Ties as Telegram CEO Arrested in France

The UAE has a contract with French aerospace company Dassault for the purchase of 80 Rafale fighter jets. This agreement is now at risk due to Durov’s arrest in France, according to the news portal.

Latest News

Girish Linganna

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 03:57 PM IST

Rafale Deal Impacted: Ripples through UAE-French Ties as Telegram CEO Arrested in France
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has put on hold its agreement with France for the purchase of 80 warplanes worth $10 billion, following the detention of Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram, in France, according to a report by the Iranian news agency, Mehr News Portal. Durov, a citizen of France and the UAE, is under investigation for illicit activities on the messaging platform, including drug-trafficking and child pornography distribution.

The UAE has a contract with French aerospace company Dassault for the purchase of 80 Rafale fighter jets. This agreement is now at risk due to Durov’s arrest in France, according to the news portal. It also mentioned the potential halt in military-technical cooperation with France because of Durov’s detainment. The UAE has requested consular access to Durov.

France had anticipated that the Rafale deal would enhance its defence sector. The suspension of the agreement is a setback for French President Emmanuel Macron and has implications for Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer of Rafale jets.

The UAE’s decision could also sway other nations contemplating comparable agreements with France, demonstrating the impact of geopolitical occurrences on business deals. Analysts are closely monitoring for additional updates.

Durov Case: Legal Scrutiny and Free Speech

Durov’s detention after arriving in Paris on a private jet on Saturday (August 24) has sparked discussions about the legal responsibility of app providers and where the line between free speech and law enforcement should be drawn.

The French judicial authorities, on Wednesday (August 28), placed Durov under formal investigation for allegedly not cooperating with the authorities in criminal investigations and for possibly aiding and abetting criminal activities on his messaging app, among other charges.

The Paris prosecutor’s office cybercrime unit had initiated an investigation in February 2024 due to Telegram’s “near-total lack of response” to requests for cooperation in criminal cases, according to Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau.

Durov’s lawyer, David-Olivier Kaminski, told Agence France-Presse news agency it was “absurd” to suggest Durov could be involved in any crimes committed on the app, adding, “Telegram fully complies with European digital technology regulations.”

Being placed under formal investigation in France does not imply guilt or necessarily lead to trial, but indicates that judges believe there is sufficient basis to continue the investigation. These investigations can last years before either going to trial or being dropped. Durov was granted bail on the condition that he pay a five-million-euro ($5.56-m) deposit. He is also required to check in with the police twice a week and is prohibited from leaving France.

Global Support for Durov Amid French Probe

In a statement on Monday (August 26), Telegram asserted that it complied with European Union laws and that its content moderation was “within industry standards and constantly improving”. The company also stated that CEO Durov had nothing to hide and travelled frequently within Europe.

In addition to Russia and France, Durov is also a citizen of the United Arab Emirates and the Caribbean nation of Saint Kitts and Nevis. The UAE foreign ministry said on Tuesday (August 27) it was closely watching the developments and had urged France to provide Durov with “all necessary consular services” on an urgent basis.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov hoped that Durov had “all the necessary opportunities for his legal defence” and mentioned that Moscow was “ready to offer all necessary assistance and support” to Durov as a Russian citizen. However, Peskov noted that the situation was complicated by Durov’s status as a French citizen.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Check India's full schedule, dates, timings, list of events

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Check India's full schedule, dates, timings, list of events

    Ducati Multistrada V4 RS teased ahead of India launch; price likely to start at Rs…

    Ducati Multistrada V4 RS teased ahead of India launch; price likely to start at Rs…

    NCERT suggests new evaluation model for 12th board results, proposes...

    NCERT suggests new evaluation model for 12th board results, proposes...

    Delhi-NCR rains: Overnight rainfall causes severe waterlogging, massive traffic jams in several areas

    Delhi-NCR rains: Overnight rainfall causes severe waterlogging, massive traffic jams in several areas

    Paris Paralympics 2024 Opening Ceremony today: Check schedule, time, live streaming details

    Paris Paralympics 2024 Opening Ceremony today: Check schedule, time, live streaming details

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

    From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

    Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

    Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

    One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

    One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

    Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

    Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

    From Parmarth Niketan to Mantra Yoga School: Top 5 yoga retreats in north India

    From Parmarth Niketan to Mantra Yoga School: Top 5 yoga retreats in north India

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement