Racism In UK: White vigilantes ask Indian students to leave public park, go back home

A video of the encounter, first reported by British news outlet Metro, showed members questioning the Indian men about their presence in England before ordering them to leave the public space. The clip was later deleted from the group’s social media account but continued to circulate elsewhere.

Three Indian students on a walk in a park in England were confronted, filmed and told not to return by a group of self-styled vigilantes. The group, which calls itself Chelmsley Wood Patriots, was patrolling Meriden Park in Solihull, claiming to protect women and children.

A video of the encounter, first reported by British news outlet Metro, showed members questioning the Indian men about their presence in England before ordering them to leave the public space. The clip was later deleted from the group’s social media account but continued to circulate elsewhere.

What exactly happend?

In the video, a member of the group approaches one of the men and asks, “What made you come to England?”

One of the students says they usually live in Birmingham and had moved to the area that day. Another says he came to England for a master’s degree and had been in the country for two years.

It then turns into a threat. One man tells the students: "What you need to do is stay away from a children's park. Do not come round here again. Do not be seen here again. This is your final warning."

"You will not get a warning again, stay away, stay away!"

"Go back to your house yeah and stay away. Take yourself back to where you f****g live. Back to the HMO, go home, go home."

An HMO — house in multiple occupation — is a house shared by people who do not live as one household. Such shared housing is common for students and renters in the UK.

Group defends night-time patrols

In a Facebook post later, the group defended its patrols, claiming it was acting on reports of missing children and rapes locally. It said its members approached the men after seeing them near trees and toilets in the park at night. It wrote: "Our patriots walked around in silence up behind the man, tapped his shoulder & asked what he was doing in the park."

"They asked why are they in a park in the dark only to be told they were exploring. This is why we then decided to film these men show you their responses because they all fumbled with very different stories."

The group said it had asked the men to leave "politely", arguing: "Parks are for children, family units, not three grown men sitting in the dark filming when we have so many uncertainties at present."

Local activists, however, questioned the justification for targeting the students and whether their ethnicity was a factor.

Activists allege racial profiling

Local media reported that the Solihull Green Party condemned the episode, saying the students appeared to have been approached only because of their ethnicity. The party said it was trying to find the men to ensure their welfare.

Community activist and Green council candidate Shesh Sheshabhatter also slammed the confrontation in remarks to BirminghamLive.

"These young men were doing nothing wrong. Students are allowed to meet and walk outside, and they have every right to do so. We can see no reason they were targeted other than the colour of their skin," he said.

Why is it important for Indians?

India remains one of the largest sources of international students in the UK. As per the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA), 146,480 Indian students were enrolled in UK universities in 2024-25, the highest from any overseas country for the third consecutive year. The figures were released on January 27, 2026.

Latest data also shows India was in the top two countries for sponsored study visas in the year to June 2026, alongside China. According to the UK Home Office, 83,000 study visas were issued to Indian applicants during that period.