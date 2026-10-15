Racial Hatred In US: Why did White supremacist want to kill 'significant number of Indians' and attack Hindu temples?

On October 11, the teen drove to the largest Hindu temple in the Chicago area intending to kill a "significant number of Indians". A malfunctioning rifle and a co-worker's timely alert to police prevented a potential massacre as Indian-Americans prepared to mark the first day of Navratri.

A 19-year-old in the US who identifies as a "sociopathic white supremacist neo-Nazi" has been arrested in Chicago for allegedly plotting a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois. Police recovered a cache of arms and ammunition and several items with racial slurs and Nazi imagery.

What exactly happened?

On October 11, the teen drove to the largest Hindu temple in the Chicago area intending to kill a "significant number of Indians". A malfunctioning rifle and a co-worker's timely alert to police prevented a potential massacre as Indian-Americans prepared to mark the first day of Navratri. Alexandros Paporakis, a Taco Bell cashier, was arrested the same day, but the incident has highlighted a growing danger — the rise of violent white-supremacist ideology.

Paporakis targeted the Sri Venkateswara Swami Balaji Temple, The Washington Post reported. The temple draws thousands of devotees on Sundays, estimated at over 3,000. With Navratri celebrations beginning last week, footfall was likely higher on October 11. It is unclear whether Paporakis chose the date to maximise casualties.

The incident brings back memories of the July 2025 shooting at the ISKCON Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Utah, where more than two dozen bullets were fired in a suspected hate crime, causing heavy damage but no injuries.

'Couldn't wait to kill Indian people', teen told his Taco Bell co-workers

Court filings and statements by co-workers show Paporakis openly identified as a white supremacist at work. He even told his Taco Bell co-workers he "couldn't wait to kill Indian people" and that Sunday would be "a special day", prosecutors said. His co-workers, understandably, did not take him seriously.

Paporakis is just 19, and looks even younger. But on October 11, the baby-faced teen was dressed for war.

Armed with a modified AR-style rifle, he drove to the sprawling temple from his mother's home in Palatine, about 40 miles away, NBC reported. His aim was to inflict mass casualties. Fate had other plans.

When Paporakis pulled the trigger, the weapon failed to fire — it jammed, according to court records.

But Paporakis did not give up. He drove back to his mother's house and looked up how to unjam the rifle online, then called a colleague to tell him about his plan for a mass shooting.

He later texted the co-worker on Signal, sending photos of the rifle and a message saying the gun had failed to fire when he pulled the trigger, along with a photo of himself in a tactical vest.

That call and those texts proved crucial.

How the attack on temple was stopped on time?

According to reports, Paporakis' co-workers alerted authorities after receiving disturbing digital communications, including a document outlining an alleged mass shooting plan and photographs of tactical gear, prosecutors from the Cook County State's Attorney's Office said.

The co-workers told police Paporakis openly identified as a white supremacist at work and had said he could not wait to kill Indian people, prosecutors alleged.

The officers then arrested Paporakis before he could return to the temple.

Document reveals plot against Indian, Jewish and Black communities

Investigators searching his home found a chilling picture of preparation and radicalisation.

They recovered 300 rounds of ammunition — enough for 10 magazines — body armour, a gas canister marked with a slur against South Asians, and items with Nazi symbols and swastikas.

Prosecutors allege Paporakis sent a co-worker an eight-page document titled "Why I fought: A.K.A. (Aurora Shooter's Manifesto)." A court document obtained by The Associated Press said it described Indian, Jewish and African American people as "subhumans" and outlined a plot to kill as many of them as possible.

In it, Paporakis allegedly called himself "a sociopathic white supremacist Neo Nazi filled with hatred, fantasizing about mass murder nearly every day."

Another copy of the manifesto, where he called himself the 'Aurora Shooter', was found at his residence.

The findings point to a young man driven by racial hatred towards Indians and non-white people in general.

However, according to the US media reports, citing court documents, said Paporakis had a history of mental and emotional health issues.

How India reacted to this incident?

India on Thursday flagged an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois, in the US, calling the reported anti-Hindu and racist nature of the plan "particularly disturbing".

The incident raises concerns over racist hostility and anti-India hate in the US and calls for greater vigilance, zero tolerance for hate-motivated violence and decisive action to ensure the safety of the Indian community, Ministry of External Affairs (MAE) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“We are deeply concerned by reports of an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting a Hindu temple in the Aurora area of Illinois," Jaiswal said in response to media queries on October 15.

“The reported anti-Hindu and racist nature of the alleged plot, including references to violence against people of Indian origin, is particularly disturbing," he added.

India seeks action

India also noted that US law enforcement had arrested and detained the suspect and filed charges against him.

“We expect US authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter, bring those responsible to justice, and take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents," the MEA spokesperson said.