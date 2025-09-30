Quetta Blast: 10 killed, several injured in Pakistan after massive explosion, shocking video surfaces - WATCH

What is Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan? Hostage swap, transitional authority, redevelopment, know in detail
Bihar SIR: EC releases final voter list ahead of Assembly polls in state
JEE Main 2026: NTA issues KEY advisory for students ahead of registration in October 2025; check here
TVK chief Vijay releases video message after Karur stampede kills 41: 'My heart is filled with pain'
Farah Khan BREAKS silence on unfollowing Deepika Padukone, taking dig at her 8-hour shift demand: 'This new trend…’
Pakistan axe Saim Ayub after Asia Cup disaster; Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan back in Test squad for South Africa series
Is Pakistan Army losing its war in Balochistan as Quetta suicide attacks rise?
Pakistan PM scammed cricket team of Rs 25 lakh? Saeed Ajmal’s shocking revelation resurfaces amid Asia Cup drama
Dinesh Karthik joins Sharjah Warriorz ahead of 4th season of ILT20, replaces this player
From Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday: How Bollywood divas rock latex fashion trend
WORLD
According to Pakistani media reports, the blast was so powerful that it was heard across Model Town and adjoining areas and shattered the windows of nearby houses and buildings.
A powerful explosion tore through Quetta on Tuesday, killing at least 10 people and injuring many others. The blast took place on Zarghoon Road and was followed by heavy gunfire, forcing authorities to declare a state of emergency in hospitals across the city.
Police said the explosion was so strong that it shattered windows and doors of nearby buildings. Rescue teams and police quickly reached the scene, while security forces, including Frontier Corps (FC) personnel, sealed off the area.
Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar announced a citywide emergency in all Balochistan hospitals. He ordered doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and paramedics to immediately report for duty.
Video footage from the scene shows a massive plume of smoke rising into the sky, visible from a great distance. The dramatic images circulated widely on social media shortly after the blast.
According to local media, the explosion was the result of a suicide bombing. An investigation has been launched to determine the full circumstances behind the attack.
The tragedy comes just weeks after another deadly bombing in Quetta. On 4 September, an attack at a political gathering in the city killed 15 people and left more than 30 injured.