Quetta Blast: 10 killed, several injured in Pakistan after massive explosion, shocking video surfaces - WATCH

According to Pakistani media reports, the blast was so powerful that it was heard across Model Town and adjoining areas and shattered the windows of nearby houses and buildings.

A powerful explosion tore through Quetta on Tuesday, killing at least 10 people and injuring many others. The blast took place on Zarghoon Road and was followed by heavy gunfire, forcing authorities to declare a state of emergency in hospitals across the city.

Police said the explosion was so strong that it shattered windows and doors of nearby buildings. Rescue teams and police quickly reached the scene, while security forces, including Frontier Corps (FC) personnel, sealed off the area.

Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar announced a citywide emergency in all Balochistan hospitals. He ordered doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and paramedics to immediately report for duty.

Video footage from the scene shows a massive plume of smoke rising into the sky, visible from a great distance. The dramatic images circulated widely on social media shortly after the blast.

According to local media, the explosion was the result of a suicide bombing. An investigation has been launched to determine the full circumstances behind the attack.

The tragedy comes just weeks after another deadly bombing in Quetta. On 4 September, an attack at a political gathering in the city killed 15 people and left more than 30 injured.