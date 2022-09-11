Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

King Charles greeted with a kiss by well-wisher on his first outing as British monarch

England's new monarch, King Charles 3 gets greeted with a kiss at Buckingham palace.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 06:04 PM IST

King Charles greeted with a kiss by well-wisher on his first outing as British monarch
King Charles 3 | Photo: Reuters

One of the well-wishers, while greeting King Charles 3 kissed him at Buckingham Palace on Friday. King Charles 3 got out of his car to meet thousands of people gathered to mourn and greet the new monarch while returning to London for the first time since his mother's demise. 

The new King shook hands, accepted flowers and waved at the people. Amidst the gathering was this woman named Jenny Assiminios who leaned forward over the barrier as King Charles approached to shake hands and asked if she could kiss him. 

The King accepted and after the kiss, he went on to meet other people. “I have seen him in front of me. I couldn’t believe it and I said to him, ‘May I kiss you?’ He said ‘Well, yes,’ so I grabbed him and I was very happy," Jenny said in an interview with CNN.

 

 

Read: Queen Elizabeth II's handwritten letter will lie hidden in a vault for 63 years, know why

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida: Video of woman slapping security guard multiples times goes viral, second incident in a month
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.