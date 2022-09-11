King Charles greeted with a kiss by well-wisher on his first outing as British monarch

King Charles 3 | Photo: Reuters

One of the well-wishers, while greeting King Charles 3 kissed him at Buckingham Palace on Friday. King Charles 3 got out of his car to meet thousands of people gathered to mourn and greet the new monarch while returning to London for the first time since his mother's demise.

The new King shook hands, accepted flowers and waved at the people. Amidst the gathering was this woman named Jenny Assiminios who leaned forward over the barrier as King Charles approached to shake hands and asked if she could kiss him.

The King accepted and after the kiss, he went on to meet other people. “I have seen him in front of me. I couldn’t believe it and I said to him, ‘May I kiss you?’ He said ‘Well, yes,’ so I grabbed him and I was very happy," Jenny said in an interview with CNN.

King Charles receives a kiss from a member of the crowd at Buckingham Palace. The King greeted countless members of the public lined up behind a barrier, thanking them for their good wishes https://t.co/JT1DgpKdev pic.twitter.com/wzkpUSzx6o September 9, 2022

Read: Queen Elizabeth II's handwritten letter will lie hidden in a vault for 63 years, know why