Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid-19; wishes pour in from PM Narendra Modi, UK PM Boris Johnson

The Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, sharpening concerns about the health of the world's longest-reigning monarch two weeks after she marked 70 years on the British throne.

In an official statement, Buckingham Palace said, “The Queen has today tested positive for COVID. Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week. She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines.”

As per Reuters reports, a number of staff have tested positive for Covid-19 at Windsor, the ancient castle where Elizabeth, the world's oldest monarch, spent much of her time during lockdowns designed to contain the pandemic.

After the news broke that the Queen of Britain has tested positive for the virus, well wishes for her poured in from across the world, hoping that she makes a speedy recovery.

Wishing for her good health, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson took to Twitter and said, “I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from COVID and a rapid return to vibrant good health.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished Queen Elizabeth II a speedy recovery after she tested positive for Covid-19. PM Modi wrote on Twitter, “I wish Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth a speedy recovery and pray for her good health.”

Prince Charles, son of Queen Elizabeth, had contracted the virus earlier this month for the second time. He had met with the queen just a few days before that. Philip, the queen's husband of more than 70 years, died in April last year, aged 99.

Many supporters of the queen said that they were troubled by the news that she has contracted Covid-19, as they ignite serious fears about her health. Support for the longest-reigning monarch poured in online, while some supporters gathered at the gate of the Palace, where she is receiving medical treatment.

(With Reuters inputs)