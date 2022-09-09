Queen Elizabeth's death: She lived in house with 775 rooms worth over Rs 39,000 crore, wore crown worth THIS much

Queen Elizabeth (File)

Queen Elizabeth, the longest ruling monarch in Britain's history, died in her Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The late queen was the owner of this spacious castle worth Rs 1,116 crore. Britain's royal family is one of the richest families in the world with a total wealth of Rs 2.23 lakh crore, including several palatial houses, cars, land parcels, and precious ornaments.

The British Royal family has two kinds of wealth -- The Crown's wealth and personal wealth. The Crown's wealth is managed by a trust. The reigning monarch doesn't have exclusive rights to wealth. Personal wealth can be used as the monarch chooses to.

One of the most prized possession of the royal family is Buckingham Palace, which has an estimated price of Rs 39,000 crore. The palace has 775 rooms and 78 bathrooms.

The Queen's royal crown is made from platinum and 2900 precious stones including the world's most famous Kohinoor diamond. The estimated price is a whopping Rs 4,500 crore. However, many say the price of Kohinoor can't be estimated.

Here's the breakup of the royal family's total income.

The crown has assets worth Rs 1.55 lakh crore, Buckingham Palace Rs 39,000 crore, Dutchie of Cornwell has a property worth Rs 10,000 crore, Dutchie of Lancaster has a property worth Rs 5.96 thousand crores, Scotland crown priced Rs 4.71 crore, reported Dainik Bhaskar.

The Queen had a total of jewelry worth Rs 31 crore. She was very fond of the Landrover Defender cars.

According to Forbes, in the year 2020, the Royal family received 25 percent of the total amount of money earned from the properties, the remaining money was given to the British Treasury.

Charles is now the King of England. He will inherit the late queen's personal wealth.