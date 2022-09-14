Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was made over 3 decades ago: Know details

The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will be held on September 19.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 12:02 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was made over 3 decades ago: Know details
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was made over 3 decades ago: Know details
A number of memorial services, including the Queen's funeral next week, are being planned by British officials and the country's royal family as mourners from all over the world and the United Kingdom pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.
 
After being transported from Scotland, where the Queen passed away on Thursday, the closed casket will be positioned on a raised platform, known as a catafalque, inside Westminster Hall beginning on Wednesday.
 
The Queen Elizabeth II’s English oak coffin carries a history itself. It is said to be crafted more than 3 decades ago and is lined with lead in accordance with royal family customs.
 
Leverton & Sons, the royal family's funeral directors, said they inherited the coffin in 1991 and were unsure of the coffin's creators.
 
Eight pallbearers will be needed to lift Queen Elizabeth II's coffin because the lead lining makes it heavier.
 
The coffin's lid is designed specifically to house priceless accessories like the Imperial State Crown, orb, and sceptre in safety. Additionally, unique brass handles have been created for the royal coffin.
 
Talking about the coffin, Leverton & Sons owner Andrew Leverton told AFP, "It is not something you can just make in a day.
 
Queen Elizabeth will soon be buried alongside the late queen's husband, Prince Philip who died last year. 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: Mysterious underground sounds reported at Hasori village in Latur district
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.