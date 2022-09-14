Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was made over 3 decades ago: Know details

A number of memorial services, including the Queen's funeral next week, are being planned by British officials and the country's royal family as mourners from all over the world and the United Kingdom pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

After being transported from Scotland, where the Queen passed away on Thursday, the closed casket will be positioned on a raised platform, known as a catafalque, inside Westminster Hall beginning on Wednesday.

The Queen Elizabeth II’s English oak coffin carries a history itself. It is said to be crafted more than 3 decades ago and is lined with lead in accordance with royal family customs.

Leverton & Sons, the royal family's funeral directors, said they inherited the coffin in 1991 and were unsure of the coffin's creators.

Eight pallbearers will be needed to lift Queen Elizabeth II's coffin because the lead lining makes it heavier.

The coffin's lid is designed specifically to house priceless accessories like the Imperial State Crown, orb, and sceptre in safety. Additionally, unique brass handles have been created for the royal coffin.

Talking about the coffin, Leverton & Sons owner Andrew Leverton told AFP, "It is not something you can just make in a day.