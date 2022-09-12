Search icon
Queen Elizabeth II funeral: What are rules for public wanting to pay respects to former British monarch?

The British government has issued a list of rules for the general public who want to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 08:44 AM IST

Queen Elizabeth II (File photo)

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest reigning monarch, passed away last week at the age of 96 and her funeral processions and last rites preparations have begun. After her death, her eldest son Charles III has been proclaimed as the King of Britain.

Further, crowds of thousands have been thronging the areas around Buckingham Palace, with the sales of souvenirs going significantly up after the queen’s death. Now, the British government has issued guidelines for the public who wish to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth during her last rites.

People wanting to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state at the Houses of Parliament in London need to be prepared for a long wait and forget about trying to take a selfie with her coffin, according to the guidelines.

The government has published guidelines for people wishing to file past the late queen's closed coffin as it lies in state at the Palace of Westminster from 5 pm (1600 GMT) Wednesday until 6:30 am (0530 GMT) on September 19. Thousands are expected to want to pay tribute to the only monarch that many in the United Kingdom have ever known.

The rules were made public a day after thousands of people lined roads and bridges Sunday as a hearse carried the queen's coffin across the Scottish countryside from her beloved Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh.

In the official rules, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport has said that the public needs to be prepared for long queues which can last for hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down in line.

Visitors will have to pass through airport-style security and can only bring one small bag with one zipper opening. Larger bags can be stowed at a special facility - but only if there is space available. No food items or liquids will be allowed past the security, with items like flowers and candles also banned.

Included in a list of things not to do: Film, photograph, use mobile phones or other handheld devices in the security search area or within the Palace of Westminster, Bring or erect gazebos or tents, and Light barbecues and fires.

(With PTI inputs)

