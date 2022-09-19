Queen Elizabeth II funeral today: President Murmu, Joe Biden in attendance; know what to expect

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin (Photo - Reuters)

Days after her death, the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is set to take place today, September 19, with many world leaders expected to be in attendance at the event. Indian President Droupadi Murmu and US President Joe Biden have already landed in London to attend the queen’s funeral.

President Murmu also met with King Charles III to extend her condolences on the demise of his mother Queen Elizabeth, who was the longest reigning monarch in Britain. Further, Biden talked about how the queen had the likeness of his mother.

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is set to begin at 11 am as per London time, which is 4:30 pm in India. The funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey and according to Buckingham palace officials, The Royal Hospital Chelsea which is a residence for retired soldiers in West London will host a gathering of heads of state and foreign royals before they leave for Westminster Abbey.

As many as 750,000 people are expected to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, which is expected to see the attendance of as many as 500 emperors, kings, presidents, and other world leaders. The funeral is expected to follow strict military protocols and traditions.

According to the New York Times, the Westminster Abbey will open at 8:00 am (London time) for those who have been invited to the funeral. It also reports that the coffin will be carried in a procession from Westminster Hall to the abbey.

The Royal Navy and Royal Marines personnel will be stationed along the way. About 200 musicians, including the pipes and drums of the Scottish and Irish Regiments, will lead the procession. King Charles III and other royal family members will ride in the carriage.

The funeral service will be conducted by the dean of Westminster, and readings will be given by Patricia Scotland, the secretary general of the Commonwealth, and Prime Minister Liz Truss. The sermon will be delivered by Canterbury’s archbishop, the Most Reverend Justin Welby.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II will be lowered into the Royal Vault, where she will be buried with her husband Prince Philip, and father King George IV.

(With inputs from agencies)

