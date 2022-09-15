Queen Elizabeth II death: What is the Royal Vault? Know which members of Royal Family are buried there

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin (Photo - Reuters)

Queen Elizabeth II, who was the longest reigning monarch of Britain, will be buried in the Royal Vault situated in the United Kingdom after her funeral on September 19. As per media reports, the queen will be buried next to her husband Prince Philip, who died earlier this year.

After her funeral processions in the Westminster Abbey on Monday, Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at 7:30 pm in Windsor Castle, where she will bury next to the Duke of Edinburg, her husband of 73 years.

It is believed that as many as 750,000 people will be attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth on Monday, which is expected to be broadcasted worldwide by the British media. Many world leaders like US President Joe Biden and Indian President Droupadi Murmu will also be in attendance.

Here is all you need to know about the Royal Vault and who all have been buried there by the Royal Family.

What is the Royal Vault?

After her funeral, Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in the Royal Vault, next to her husband Prince Philip, and father King George. The Royal Vault is beneath St George’s Chapel and is a dedicated burial space for the Royal Family of the United Kingdom.

Members of the Royal Family have been buried in the vault dating back to the 15th century when it was built under the orders of King George III. The vault supersedes the construction of the Westminster Abbey, and as many as 24 members of the Royal Family have been buried there.

According to tradition, the coffin of a member of the royal family is lowered into the vault through an opening on the floor of St George’s Chapel.

After the burial of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip will also be placed in the vault next to her. The last person buried there was Princess Alice, the mother of Prince Philip. She was, however, later moved to a burial space in Jerusalem.

List of Royal Family members buried at the Royal Vault

Princess Amelia, daughter of George III (d.1810)

Princess Augusta, Duchess of Brunswick, sister of George III (d.1813)

Stillborn son of Princess Charlotte (d. 1817)

Princess Charlotte (daughter of George IV) (d.1817)

Queen Charlotte, wife of George III (d.1818)

Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, father of Queen Victoria (d.1820)

King George III (d.1820)

Prince Alfred, son of George III (d.1782, placed in vault 1820)

Prince Octavius, son of George III (d.1783, placed in vault 1820)

Princess Elizabeth, daughter of William IV (d.1821)

Prince Frederick, Duke of York (d.1827)

King George IV (d.1830)

Still-born daughter of Prince Ernest Augustus, son of George III (d.1818)

King William IV (d.1837)

Princess Sophia, daughter of George III (d.1840)

Queen Adelaide, wife of William IV (d.1849)

Prince Frederick of Schleswig-Holstein, son of Princess Christian (d.1876)

King George V of Hanover (d.1878)

Victoria von Pawel Rammingen, daughter of Princess Frederica of Hanover (d.1881)

Princess Mary Adelaide, Duchess of Teck, mother of Queen Mary (d.1897)

Prince Francis, Duke of Teck, father of Queen Mary (d.1900)

Princess Frederika of Hanover (d.1926)

Prince Adolphus, Duke of Cambridge, grandfather of Queen Mary (d.1850, placed in vault 1930)

Princess Augusta, Duchess of Cambridge, grandmother of Queen Mary (d.1889)

