Queen Elizabeth II death: These countries have not been invited to former British monarch’s funeral

Queen Elizabeth II (File photo)

Queen Elizabeth II, who was the longest reigning British monarch, passed away earlier this month, with her eldest son, Charles, proclaimed as the new King of the UK. Now, the last rites of the queen have begun, with her funeral set to take place on September 19.

The glory and legacy of Queen Elizabeth will be revisited by many on Monday, with several prominent world leaders set to make an appearance at her funeral. Many guests ranging from political heads of countries to distinct royal family members and dignitaries from across the globe will fly to the UK to pay their final respects to the queen.

The official guest list for the funeral has not yet been released but several high-profile attendees such as US President Joe Biden and Indian President Droupadi Murmu have confirmed their presence during the queen’s final journey.

Although the official guest list hasn’t been released yet, New York Post has shared the names of a few countries that didn’t make the cut. Here is the list of countries that have not been invited to the funeral of the former British monarch.

Russia

Belarus

Afghanistan

Myanmar

Syria

Venezuela

According to the online publication, Russian President Vladimir Putin wished King Charles III on his accession recently; however, the country was still snubbed by the UK as they reportedly didn’t get an invite for the funeral

It’s also interesting to note here that North Korea, Iran, and Nicaragua were sent invites however those were only sent out to their ambassadorial representatives and not the head of state.

Further, rumours and media reports also suggested that former US President Donald Trump is also set to attend the funeral of the queen. He, however, quashed these reports and said that only the sitting US president and his wife will be in attendance.

It is expected that over 750,000 people will be attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. After the mourning period of the Queen’s death is complete, an official coronation ceremony for King Charles II will take place.

(With ANI inputs)

