Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Queen Elizabeth II death: These countries have not been invited to former British monarch’s funeral

British monarch Queen Elizabeth’s funeral will see the presence of many world leaders, but several countries have not been invited.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 05:41 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II death: These countries have not been invited to former British monarch’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II (File photo)

Queen Elizabeth II, who was the longest reigning British monarch, passed away earlier this month, with her eldest son, Charles, proclaimed as the new King of the UK. Now, the last rites of the queen have begun, with her funeral set to take place on September 19.

The glory and legacy of Queen Elizabeth will be revisited by many on Monday, with several prominent world leaders set to make an appearance at her funeral. Many guests ranging from political heads of countries to distinct royal family members and dignitaries from across the globe will fly to the UK to pay their final respects to the queen.

The official guest list for the funeral has not yet been released but several high-profile attendees such as US President Joe Biden and Indian President Droupadi Murmu have confirmed their presence during the queen’s final journey.

Although the official guest list hasn’t been released yet, New York Post has shared the names of a few countries that didn’t make the cut. Here is the list of countries that have not been invited to the funeral of the former British monarch.

  • Russia
  • Belarus
  • Afghanistan
  • Myanmar
  • Syria
  • Venezuela

According to the online publication, Russian President Vladimir Putin wished King Charles III on his accession recently; however, the country was still snubbed by the UK as they reportedly didn’t get an invite for the funeral

It’s also interesting to note here that North Korea, Iran, and Nicaragua were sent invites however those were only sent out to their ambassadorial representatives and not the head of state.

Further, rumours and media reports also suggested that former US President Donald Trump is also set to attend the funeral of the queen. He, however, quashed these reports and said that only the sitting US president and his wife will be in attendance.

It is expected that over 750,000 people will be attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. After the mourning period of the Queen’s death is complete, an official coronation ceremony for King Charles II will take place.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Russian President Vladimir Putin’s limousine attacked in ‘assassination attempt’, says report

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Oppo F21s Pro launched in India: Price, Features and Specifications
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.