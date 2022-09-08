Search icon
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest running monarch, passes away at 96

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday, reported Buckingham Palace in its official release.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 11:53 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II (File photo)

Britain's longest-running monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has passed away at the age of 96 at the Balmoral castle in Scotland, reported Buckingham Palace on Thursday. According to the official release, the Queen of Britain died "peacefully" on Thursday.

Queen Elizabeth had been dealing with multiple health issues for the past few weeks, and her immediate family had rushed to her side on Thursday evening, as per news reports. The Queen had been residing in her Scotland residence for the past few weeks, which is where she used to run most of her summers.

The doctors had expressed concern over Queen Elizabeth’s health condition, and all her close family members have been called over to where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Her son and heir, Prince Charles, his wife Camilla - Duchess of Cornwall, and grandson Prince William traveled to Balmoral to be with her, according to their Clarence House and Kensington Palace offices. The 96-year-old monarch was said to be "comfortable" at Balmoral, where she had been for her summer break

Queen Elizabeth cut down her travels last month since she has been undergoing several age-related health problems, which have affected her mobility. She was also not present during the appointing new Prime Minister Liz Truss in Scotland earlier this week.

