Queen Elizabeth death: Mourners heckle Prince Andrew as he follows Queen's coffin through Royal Mile

Prince Andrew encountered a heckler as he was walking alongside his siblings.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 08:40 AM IST

Prince Andrew heckled in Edinburg as he walked behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin, on the way to a service of thanksgiving for her life. 
 
The public outburst happened during the procession from St. Giles' Cathedral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where the queen's body was brought from Balmoral Castle on Saturday.
 
A young man was recorded yelling "Andrew! You're a sick old man!" during the coverage of the procession. An unidentified person or persons dragged the unnamed man away from the cameras as the crowd yelled, "God save the king," in response to the outburst.
