Queen Elizabeth death: List of unusual facts about King Charles

King Charles (File)

Charles became Britain's new king as the country's monarch for over seven decades, Queen Elizabeth, died on Thursday. Here's a list of unusual facts about King Charles.

King Charles will be the only person in Britain to fly without a passport and drive without a license. This is because all the documents will now be issued in the King's name. Other members of his family, however, will require valid documents. There would a slight change in the preamble of the constitution regarding this.

Like Charles' now-departed mother Queen Elizabeth, he will also have two birthdays. The late queen's birthday was on April 21 but the official celebration used to take place on the second Tuesday of June. This is because the authorities wanted favorable weather for parades in her honour. Since Charles' birthday is on November 14, his official birthday may be moved to a warmer month.

Nearly 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians take part in the grand celebrations.

Charles will also never vote nor contest any elections. Since he is the head of the state, he would have to remain neutral in domestic politics. He will, however, hold weekly meetings with the Prime Minister who would give him accounts of government affairs.

Interestingly, Charles will own all mute swans in open waters across England. This is a 12-century tradition. This also applies to dolphins and whales within Britain's water limits.

Britain will appoint a poet to compose verse for the monarch.