King Charles to be officially proclaimed as new Monarch of UK today

King Charles III will officially ascends to the throne during a period of significant instability in his realm and the monarchy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 06:28 AM IST

File Photo

King Charles III is the oldest and longest-reigning British heir apparent in history. In addition, he will become the oldest monarch in British history. 

Also, READ: King Charles names William, Kate as Prince and Princess of Wales after Queen Elizabeth's death

British citizens have begun a 10-day period of mourning, which started on Friday. Bells will toll throughout the nation and a 96-gun salute will be fired in London in honour of the queen's long reign. After the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, mourners from all over the world flocked to British embassies to pay their respects.

Although he has spent the better part of his 73 years preparing for the throne, King Charles III ascends to power at a time of great unrest in both his kingdom and the monarchy. Criticism of the monarchy and the imperial past it represented were common in Britain and its former colonies, notwithstanding the great affection for Elizabeth herself.

Friday was the first day of the king's official responsibilities, and he and Queen Camilla travelled from Balmoral to London. When many Britons are worried about the energy crisis, the rising cost of living, the conflict in Ukraine, and the consequences from Brexit, he is scheduled to visit Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was appointed only days ago, and give a speech to the country.

