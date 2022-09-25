Search icon
Buckingham Palace releases photo of Queen Elizabeth's final resting place

Buckingham Palace has released photographs of Queen Elizabeth's final resting place at the royal chapel.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 10:26 AM IST

Photo: Reuters

Buckingham Palace has released the photograph of Queen Elizabeth's final resting place at the royal chapel in Windsor, featuring a ledger stone bearing her name and those of her parents, and husband Prince Philip.

The stone is made of black Belgian marble. It sits in the King George VI Memorial Chapel which Queen Elizabeth commissioned in 1962 as a burial place for George VI, her father. The queen was interred there on Monday after a state funeral in Westminister Abbey.

The brass lettering on the stone reads "George VI 1895-1952 / Elizabeth 1900-2002" on the top two lines, followed by a garter star and then "Elizabeth II 1926-2022 / Philip 1921-2021" on the bottom two lines.

Queen Elizabeth's sister, Princess Margaret, is also interred at the chapel, at Windsor Castle west of London. Elizabeth died on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle, her summer home in the Scottish highlands, after 70 years on the throne. Her son Charles has become king.

(With inputs from Reuters)

