Quad: Australia, India, Japan, US announce first infra project in Fiji, sign energy and critical minerals deals

The Quad also signed pacts on energy security. US Secretary Rubio said the move shows “real achievements” and called the Quad a “linchpin and cornerstone” of US global strategy.

The Quad foreign ministers, including Australia’s Penny Wong, India’s S. Jaishankar, Japan’s Toshimitsu Motegi, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, agreed to jointly build a port in Fiji. The group’s first joint infrastructure project is aimed at addressing insufficient port capacity in the Pacific Islands.

Quad ministers launch Fiji port, maritime surveillance initiative

The Quad also signed pacts on energy security. US Secretary Rubio said the move shows “real achievements” and called the Quad a “linchpin and cornerstone” of US global strategy. The meeting sought to revive momentum after the group failed to hold a leaders’ summit last year amid tensions between President Trump and PM Modi over tariffs and other issues.

The grouping also launched a maritime surveillance initiative for the Indo-Pacific region. The plan integrates the surveillance capabilities of the US, Japan, India, and Australia to establish a Common Operating Picture and share near-real-time data across strategic shipping lanes.

The group also launched an Indo-Pacific energy security initiative aimed at strengthening regional fuel and energy supply chains, with the US set to host a Quad Fuel Security Forum later this year."The Department of Energy from the United States will be hosting a Quad Partners later this year for a Fuel Security Forum to further expand on this, Rubio said, adding that the US will be releasing a standalone statement on this initiative.

"We are beginning to show real achievements and real accomplishments. We are deeply committed to this partnership. It is a lynchpin and a cornerstone of our Global strategy as a nation in the United States," Rubio said, addressing the press with his counterparts from India, Japan and Australia.

The group agreed to launch a critical minerals framework. The minerals framework will guide how the Quad leverages economic policy tools and coordinates investment to strengthen critical minerals supply chains, including mining, processing, and recycling, Rubio said. The initiative could be significant for Japan, after China halted shipments of minerals used in aerospace, defence and semiconductor industries amid a diplomatic dispute.

(With inputs from agencies)