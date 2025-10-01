Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

NITES alleges TCS forced around 2,500 employees to resign in Pune, ‘Many of those affected are..., IT firm rejects claim

Israel announces ‘siege’ of Gaza city, Hamas hints rejection of Donald Trump’s peace plan; What is Netanyahu’s plan?

USA Cricket becomes first ICC member board to file for bankruptcy: Know the reason

Viral video: Alia Bhatt's fan goes rough, forcefully holds her…, actress’ reaction wins the internet: 'Why people blame Jaya Bachchan'

Are PCOS and PCOD same? Know the difference, symptoms, and treatment options

Watch: Karan Johar, Malaika Arora’s reunion leaves netizens puzzled: 'Is it for new movie or web series?'

Qatari PM says Trump's Gaza peace plan meets key goals: 'The main focus is...'

UPSC NDA 2 result DECLARED at upsc.gov.in: Get direct LINK to download here

Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi clarifies says, ‘I have done nothing...’, accuses India of..., puts this condition to hand over Asia Cup trophy

Abhishek Sharma celebrates sister Komal Sharma's wedding festivities, dances to Bhangra beats with Yuvraj Singh | WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Israel announces ‘siege’ of Gaza city, Hamas hints rejection of Donald Trump’s peace plan; What is Netanyahu’s plan?

Israel announces ‘siege’ of Gaza city, Hamas hints rejection of Donald Trump’s p

USA Cricket becomes first ICC member board to file for bankruptcy: Know the reason

USA Cricket becomes first ICC member board to file for bankruptcy: Know reason

Viral video: Alia Bhatt's fan goes rough, forcefully holds her…, actress’ reaction wins the internet: 'Why people blame Jaya Bachchan

Viral video: Alia Bhatt's fan goes rough, forcefully holds her…, actress’s react

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeWorld

WORLD

Qatari PM says Trump's Gaza peace plan meets key goals: 'The main focus is...'

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani has said that the Gaza ceasefire plan unveiled by US President Donald Trump addresses the key goals set by mediators, stopping the killing and displacement of Palestinians.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 11:09 PM IST

Qatari PM says Trump's Gaza peace plan meets key goals: 'The main focus is...'
US President Donald Trump (Image credit: Reuters)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani has said that the Gaza ceasefire plan unveiled by US President Donald Trump addresses the key goals set by mediators, stopping the killing and displacement of Palestinians, and urged all parties to seize the "momentum" to end the war, Al Jazeera reported. In an interview with Al Jazeera aired on Wednesday, Sheikh Mohammed confirmed that Doha had conveyed the plan, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already backed, to Hamas's negotiating team and discussed its broad terms.

He acknowledged that the proposal has "practical and implementation challenges" but stressed that it deals with the most urgent need: halting the bloodshed in Gaza while creating "opportunities." "Everyone agreed on stopping the war, preventing displacement and the full withdrawal of the Israeli army. These are the three main, pivotal matters," Sheikh Mohammed said. "And the directly responsible party for managing Gaza are the Palestinian people themselves."

"The main focus is how to protect the people in Gaza," he emphasised. Al Jazeera reported that on Monday, Netanyahu apologised to Qatar for the killing of a Qatari citizen during an unprecedented Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Doha last month. Sheikh Mohammed received the apology in a joint call from Trump and Netanyahu during their White House meeting.

The 20-point plan has been endorsed by a wide range of Arab and Muslim nations, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Turkiye and Indonesia. Under the plan, once agreed, the attacks in Gaza would stop immediately and "full aid" would be allowed into the territory. Representatives from Turkiye are also joining the Gaza mediation team meeting in Doha. "Turkiye now stands as part of the US initiative and is collaborating closely on it," Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari told reporters on Tuesday.

According to Al Jazeera, the plan provides for the release of all Israeli captives within 72 hours of acceptance, followed by Israel's release of nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. Hamas would step down from power, demilitarise, and its members would be granted amnesty. An international force would temporarily oversee security and train local Palestinian police, while a technocratic Palestinian committee would assume interim governance.

Sheikh Mohammed cautioned that details such as Israel's withdrawal process and the structure of a future Palestinian administration must still be clarified. "This is primarily the work of the Palestinian side with the Israeli side, but also as a broader supporting international community, there must be a clear and legal framework for this matter, which of course will be at the UN Security Council," he said.

Hamas has yet to provide an official response, although Doha has stated that the group will "responsibly examine" the proposal. Trump has given Hamas three to four days to respond and warned that if it refused, they would "pay in hell."

The latest push for a ceasefire comes as Israel intensifies its offensive in Gaza City, nearly two years into the war. Since October 7, 2023, Israeli attacks have killed 66,097 Palestinians and injured 168,536, while restrictions on aid have caused 453 hunger-related deaths, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. 

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs..., no change in domestic rates
Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs..., household cooking gas rates...
Exclusive | Rise and Fall: Aahana Kumra on her eviction, why Dhanashree Verma will be 'undeserving' winner of show: 'Koi sant banne..'
Aahana Kumra on why Dhanashree doesn't 'deserve' to win Rise and Fall
Virat Kohli's RCB up for sale? Ex-IPL chairman Lalit Modi fuels rumours, predicts sky-high valuation
Virat Kohli's RCB up for sale? Ex-IPL chairman Lalit Modi fuels rumours, predict
Katrina Kaif’s trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares no-gym workout routine with these simple exercises to cut belly fat this festive season
Katrina Kaif’s trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares no-gym workout routine
This country is biggest importer of Russia’s most diverse crude oil, not India, China, it is...
This country is biggest importer of Russia’s most diverse crude oil, not India, 
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE