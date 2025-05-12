During his visit to Qatar, Qatar’s Ministry of Defense is expected to transfer a luxury Boeing 747-8 Jumbo Jet to Donald Trump. However, considerations are still ongoing, as per reports.

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to make a visit to the Middle East. During his visit to Qatar, Qatar’s Ministry of Defense is expected to transfer a luxury Boeing 747-8 Jumbo Jet to Donald Trump. However, considerations are still ongoing, as per reports. The jumbo jet, dubbed as 'flying palace' which costs $400 million, will be used as Donald Trump's Air Force One.

Several reports claimed that this jet will be offered as a gift to Donald Trump by the Qatari Royal family. However, Qatar has denied any claims of gifting this luxurious jet to Donald Trump. Rather he will use it as his presidential plane. After his tenure ends, the plane would be transferred to the foundation managing his future presidential library by January 1, 2029.

“Claims that Qatar is gifting a jet to the United States government during President Trump’s upcoming visit are inaccurate," said the Qatar Media clarifying on the speculations.

Donald Trump's three-day middle east trip will include Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Is it 'legally permissible'?

As per the US Constitution’s Emoluments Clause, “No Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, accept any present Emolument from any "King, Prince, or foreign State” without the consent of Congress.

Donald Trump accepting a foreign gift from the Qatari royal family has, however, been justified as 'legally permissible' by the White House Attorneys. The Justice department stated that the gifted plane was not bribery. The jet is only for temporary use and is not subject to any personal use.

As per ABC reports, Donald Trump has toured a plane in February, which has similarity with the Qatari aircrafts. However, the Trump administration plans to convert it into a presidential plane. Air force will add communications and other classified elements, but it will still have limited capabilities.

The Trump administration came to a $3.9 deal with Boeing, to provide two new presidential aircrafts for the Air Force, however the project will not be completed until 2029.