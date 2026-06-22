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Qatar LNG Complex Explosion: Indians among 13 killed, 66 injured in Ras Laffan blast

A massive explosion at Qatar's Ras Laffan LNG complex killed 13 people, including Indian and Pakistani nationals and injured 66 others.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 22, 2026, 07:53 PM IST

Qatar LNG Complex Explosion: Indians among 13 killed, 66 injured in Ras Laffan blast
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At least 13 people, including Indian and Pakistani nationals, were killed and 66 others injured after a massive explosion struck Qatar's Ras Laffan liquefied natural gas (LNG) complex on Sunday.

Qatar's Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi confirmed the casualties during a press briefing, describing the incident as a tragic loss of lives.

Indian and Pakistani workers among victims

'We find ourselves having to announce the tragic loss of 13 lives of our people who hold Indian and Pakistani nationalities,' al-Kaabi said. He expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the explosion.

66 injured, none in critical condition

The energy minister said 66 people were injured in the blast and are currently receiving medical treatment. According to officials, none of the injured workers are in a life-threatening condition.

Blast occurred during restart operations

The explosion took place while workers were restarting operations at the facility, which had been temporarily halted following an Iranian attack in March. Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion and assessing the full extent of the damage at the LNG complex.

The Ras Laffan facility is one of Qatar's key energy hubs and plays a major role in the country's natural gas industry.

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