Amid Israel’s aggression, Iran has retaliated with more than 100 missiles and drones, strongly asserting its position in the ongoing war in the Middle East. Iran has always looked for opportunities to go against the politically isolated nation through proxy warfare and regional influence. However, this time Israel has launched a dual strike by attacking Iran, along with its ongoing war in Gaza. Iran’s robust retaliation and its preparedness for attack shows its strong position in the highly volatile region a constant resistance from the US. As Iran possesses some of the finest and most powerful military arsenal, it has continued to expand its nuclear power which is long resisted by the US.

Its military arsenal includes powerful missiles like Sejil, Kheibar and Haj Qaseem. However, in May Iran’s defense ministry introduced Qassem Basir, Iran’s newest solid-fueled ballistic missile, which has a massive range of at least 1,200 kilometers and its most advanced design can tackle modern missile defense systems like the US’ THAAD and Patriot.

How Qassem Basir got its name?

The name of the Iranian missile is a sign of a bitter memory of the killing of its Major General Qasem Soleimani by the US. Soleimani was in Iraq in January 2020 to meet the Iraqi prime minister when a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport in Iraq killed him. Qasem Soleimani was the Commander of the Quds Force, and Iran’s second most powerful person in Iran after its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Is Qassem Basir Iran’s most powerful missile?

Qassem Basir is a medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM) which is packs Iran’s most advanced missile capabilities. Predecessor to Shahid Haj Qassem, Qassem Basir was unveiled in 2020, the year Soleimani was killed. With improved guided systems, the Iranian missile can breach some of the most advanced missile defense systems, making it Iran’s most deadly weapon.

Can US THAAD beat Qaseem Basir?

It has a tough competition from US made High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system which was recently used by Israel to obstruct a missile fired from Yemen.

The US built advanced offensive and defensive weaponry and has the ability to destroy the biggest advanced ballistic missiles. The US air defence system has highly advanced capabilities of intercepting short, medium, and intermediate-range ballistic missiles. THAAD is the only air defence system by the US that can obstruct air weaponry within and outside the earth's atmosphere. The high-altitude defence system has been improved to adapt to new threats.