Qandeel Baloch murder: Pakistani court acquits brother, how the case unfolded

Remember the Pakistani social media star Qandeel Baloch murder case of 2016 where her brother was arrested for killing her? Well after around 6 years, the brother has been acquitted of all charges by a Pakistani appeals court.

The killing of Qandeel Baloch had then sparked a national outrage and demands were made to make changes in laws regarding 'honour killings'. The brother, Muhammad Waseem appealed against his 2019 murder conviction and life sentence.

Though the court order is yet to be made public, his lawyer Sardar Mehboob said that Muhammad Waseem has been 'fully acquitted' by a court in Multan. A government prosecutor has also confirmed the acquittal. The lawyer added that his mother had also submitted a statement in the court that she had pardoned him.

Though it was not clear whether the court considered the mother’s statement in its decision. In 2016, Waseem had admitted that he strangled his 26-year-old sister due to her social media activities. Mufti Abdul Qawi, a scholar who was also arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder, was later freed by police.

How Qandeel Baloch murder case unfolded?

Qandeel Baloch, 26, became famous for her defiant posts against the nation's deeply patriarchal mindset.

She posted Facebook posts in which she spoke of trying to change the typical orthodox mindset of Pakistanis.

She faced frequent abuse and death threats but continued to post pictures and videos seen as provocative.

Baloch had built a modelling career on the back of her social media fame, but drew ire from many Pakistanis.

In 2016, 26-year-old Baloch was found strangled in her home near the city of Multan in Punjab province.

The brother confessed to killing her after she posted racy pictures on Facebook with a Muslim cleric Mufti Abdul Qawi.

Abdul Qawi was arrested for alleged involvement in the murder but was later freed due to lack of evidence.

Qandeel Baloch's killing triggered protests across Pakistan and sparked an outpouring of grief on social media.

3 months after murder, Pakistan parliament passed new legislation mandating life imprisonment for honour killings.

What led to the acquittal?

In Pakistan, Islamic law has long allowed a murder victim's family to pardon a convicted killer.

Baloch's parents initially insisted their son would be given no absolution. But they later changed their minds.

A lawyer for Muhammad Waseem's mother said she had given 'her consent' to pardon him.

But in recent change in Pakistani law, perpetrators can no longer seek forgiveness from the victim's family.

Only judge can decide if a murder is a 'crime of honor', means killers can claim a different motive to be pardoned.

As per lawyer, major witnesses had retracted their testimony, prompting the acquittal of Baloch's brother.