US President Donald Trump, on Friday, i.e., February 22, emphasised that Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia's Vladimir Putin will have to "get together" to stop the "killing of millions of people".

His comments come days after he criticised Zelenskyy as a "dictator", after the latter complained that his country had been left out of the peace talks which took place between the US and Russia in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh.

"President Putin and President Zelenskyy are going to have to get together.Because you know what? We want to stop killing millions of people," Trump spoke to reporters in the Oval Office, as quoted by news agency AFP.

Donald Trump added that Kyiv would "hopefully in the next fairly short period of time" sign a deal handing over the US access to Ukraine's mineral deposits. "They're very brave, in every way you can imagine. But we are spending our treasure on some country that's very, very far away," he said.

Notably, the US president is seeking the access to Ukraine's mineral deposits in exchange for the aids delivered to the country under his predecessor Joe Biden's administration. Zelenskyy, on the other hand, is looking foward to owning security guarantees from the United States.

