'Putin will lose war': Former UK PM Boris Johnson makes three predictions on Ukraine (file photo)

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson has slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin for a 'vile and unprovoked invasion' of Ukraine. Johnson has made three predictions while hitting out at Putin.

He said, "Putin will lose and deservedly so. Putin will be beaten by simple heroism of love and country by the people of Ukraine." Asserting that the conflict was a "disastrous advertisement" for Putin's "war machine", he said Russia's exports of military equipment will be badly affected. This disastrous miscalculation by Putin will severely weaken Russia and greatly strengthen China, he predicted.

He further said, "The bear is looking increasingly forlorn and pushed around by a giant, assertive Kung Fu Panda."

Boris Johnson on India-UK ties

Ties between the United Kingdom and India will remain on a 'phenomenal upward trajectory' under Indian-origin UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, country's former premier Boris Johnson said on Saturday. The two countries need each other now more than ever as "we live in dangerous and turbulent times", he said.

Johnson also called on the two countries to finalise a free trade agreement, saying he could not wait till next Diwali for it. The former British prime minister pointed out that even without a free trade agreement, the two countries have seen bilateral trade go up by 28 per cent.

"Let us finally deliver that free trade agreement which mysteriously seems to have developed a flat tyre since I left office. Prime Minister Modi and I said it will be done by Diwali. I'm not going to wait till the next Diwali before we do that free trade deal. I wonder what the holdup is," Johnson said.

Last month, Rishi Sunak was installed as Britain's first Indian-origin prime minister after the brief tenure of Liz Truss, who had taken over after Johnson quit as the prime minister.

"I know that under Rishi, this relationship, so strong and so dynamic, is going to follow the same phenomenal upward trajectory. We need each other now more than ever because, as PM Modi and his external affairs minister S Jaishankar had said, we live in dangerous and turbulent times," Johnson said.

(With inputs from PTI)