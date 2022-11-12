Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

'Putin will lose war': Former UK PM Boris Johnson makes three predictions on Ukraine

He also praised India-UK ties, saying the relations will remain on a 'phenomenal upward trajectory' under Indian-origin UK PM Rishi Sunak.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 03:17 PM IST

'Putin will lose war': Former UK PM Boris Johnson makes three predictions on Ukraine
'Putin will lose war': Former UK PM Boris Johnson makes three predictions on Ukraine (file photo)

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson has slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin for a 'vile and unprovoked invasion' of Ukraine. Johnson has made three predictions while hitting out at Putin.

  1. He said, "Putin will lose and deservedly so. Putin will be beaten by simple heroism of love and country by the people of Ukraine."
  2. Asserting that the conflict was a "disastrous advertisement" for Putin's "war machine", he said Russia's exports of military equipment will be badly affected.
  3. This disastrous miscalculation by Putin will severely weaken Russia and greatly strengthen China, he predicted.

He further said, "The bear is looking increasingly forlorn and pushed around by a giant, assertive Kung Fu Panda."

Boris Johnson on India-UK ties

Ties between the United Kingdom and India will remain on a 'phenomenal upward trajectory' under Indian-origin UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, country's former premier Boris Johnson said on Saturday. The two countries need each other now more than ever as "we live in dangerous and turbulent times", he said.

Johnson also called on the two countries to finalise a free trade agreement, saying he could not wait till next Diwali for it. The former British prime minister pointed out that even without a free trade agreement, the two countries have seen bilateral trade go up by 28 per cent.

READ | 800 test positive on cruise ship in Australia’s Sydney, outbreak risk level at ‘Tier 3’

"Let us finally deliver that free trade agreement which mysteriously seems to have developed a flat tyre since I left office. Prime Minister Modi and I said it will be done by Diwali. I'm not going to wait till the next Diwali before we do that free trade deal. I wonder what the holdup is," Johnson said.

Last month, Rishi Sunak was installed as Britain's first Indian-origin prime minister after the brief tenure of Liz Truss, who had taken over after Johnson quit as the prime minister.

"I know that under Rishi, this relationship, so strong and so dynamic, is going to follow the same phenomenal upward trajectory. We need each other now more than ever because, as PM Modi and his external affairs minister S Jaishankar had said, we live in dangerous and turbulent times," Johnson said.

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ponniyin Selvan: Characters from Kalki's novel portrayed by Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha in historical epic
Diwali 2022: Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKumar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Daisy Shah, others slay in ethnic wear
Brahmastra box office: Ranbir-Alia starrer is 7th Bollywood film to cross Rs 100 crore mark in opening weekend
Delhi's air quality: Capital breathes cleanest air in two years
Are you planning a winter trip? Here are 5 mesmerising places to explore
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 511 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.