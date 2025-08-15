Putin-Trump Talks: Why and when did Russia sell Alaska to US, and for how much?

MS Dhoni's superfan who risked everything to touch his idol’s feet during IPL 2024 dies in tragic accident
WORLD
Alaska hit the headlines recently when US President Donald Trump invited his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, for talks to bring the Ukraine War to an end. Many people may be shocked to know that Alaska is geographically very close to Russia. Alaska’s Little Diomede Island in the Bering Strait is less than 3 miles or 5 kilometers from Russia’s Big Diomede. It is symbolically significant that Putin will meet Trump at a place that was once a part of his country.
Alaska is the largest U.S. state by area, with the total area is more than the three largest states of Texas, California, and Montana combined. However, scholars believe that the Russians were the first to colonise Alaska as they built the first settlement in the 17th century. It is believed that many koches of Semyon Dezhnyov's expedition came ashore in Alaska by storm in 1648 and founded the settlement. However, the Russians never fully colonised Alaska, and the colony was never very profitable. Consequently, Tsar Alexander II, the Emperor of the Russian Empire, King of Poland and Grand Duke of Finland, planned to sell Alaska.
Under the presidency of Andrew Johnson, the US Secretary of State, William H. Seward, negotiated the Alaska Purchase in 1867 for $7.2 million. It was referred to as Seward's Folly. The purchase was notified on March 30, 1867. The US commissioners arrived in Sitka six months later and the formal transfer was arranged. The US flag was raised at Fort Sitka on October 18, 1867. The ceremony was held at the governor's house at "Castle Hill", where 250 uniformed U.S. soldiers marched, the Russian troops lowered the Russian flag and the U.S. flag was raised. This event is celebrated every year as Alaska Day, a holiday on October 18.
Alaska has symbolic significance for the Putin-Trump talks. The US president has indicated that Ukraine will have to cede some of its territories to Russia, an idea rejected by Volodymyr Zelensky. It symbolizes that as Russia ceded its territory to the US, now its president will take some parts of Ukraine with the help of the US.