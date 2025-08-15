Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

MS Dhoni's superfan who risked everything to touch his idol’s feet during IPL 2024 dies in tragic accident

Swiggy hikes platform fee due to festive season demand, to now charge Rs...

Putin-Trump Talks: Why and when did Russia sell Alaska to US, and for how much?

NOS vs BPH, The Hundred 2025 Dream11 Predictions: Best fantasy picks for Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix clash

'Don't talk about...': Irfan Pathan makes shocking claim on his historic hat-trick vs Pakistan

Delhi: 5 killed, several injured as Humayun's Tomb complex roof collapses

From Eden Gardens to PM Modi's residence: Full schedule of Lionel Messi's historic 'GOAT tour of India 2025' revealed

Meet man with Rs 31554 crore net worth, who operates India's largest airport, now set to develop cargo city in...; he is...

Meet Indian genius, who cracked IIT-JEE at 12, became India’s youngest IITian, completed PhD at 24, got job at Apple, he is now…

Will Artificial Intelligence wipe out humanity? Godfather of AI Geoffrey Hinton warns...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
MS Dhoni's superfan who risked everything to touch his idol’s feet during IPL 2024 dies in tragic accident

MS Dhoni's superfan who risked everything to touch his idol’s feet dies

Swiggy hikes platform fee due to festive season demand, to now charge Rs...

Swiggy hikes platform fee due to festive season demand, to now charge Rs...

Putin-Trump Talks: Why and when did Russia sell Alaska to US, and for how much?

Putin-Trump Talks: Why and when did Russia sell Alaska to US, and for how much?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb

Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot

From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15

Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on the day

HomeWorld

WORLD

Putin-Trump Talks: Why and when did Russia sell Alaska to US, and for how much?

Under the presidency of Andrew Johnson, the US Secretary of State, William H. Seward, negotiated the Alaska Purchase in 1867 for $7.2 million. It was referred to as Seward's Folly.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 06:05 PM IST

Putin-Trump Talks: Why and when did Russia sell Alaska to US, and for how much?
US President Donald Trump to meet Russian counterpart in Alaska

TRENDING NOW

Alaska hit the headlines recently when US President Donald Trump invited his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, for talks to bring the Ukraine War to an end. Many people may be shocked to know that Alaska is geographically very close to Russia. Alaska’s Little Diomede Island in the Bering Strait is less than 3 miles or 5 kilometers from Russia’s Big Diomede. It is symbolically significant that Putin will meet Trump at a place that was once a part of his country. 

When did Russia colonise Alaska?

Alaska is the largest U.S. state by area, with the total area is more than the three largest states of Texas, California, and Montana combined. However, scholars believe that the Russians were the first to colonise Alaska as they built the first settlement in the 17th century. It is believed that many koches of Semyon Dezhnyov's expedition came ashore in Alaska by storm in 1648 and founded the settlement. However, the Russians never fully colonised Alaska, and the colony was never very profitable. Consequently, Tsar Alexander II, the Emperor of the Russian Empire, King of Poland and Grand Duke of Finland, planned to sell Alaska. 

Why did Tsar Alexander II sell Alaska to US?

Under the presidency of Andrew Johnson, the US Secretary of State, William H. Seward, negotiated the Alaska Purchase in 1867 for $7.2 million. It was referred to as Seward's Folly. The purchase was notified on March 30, 1867. The US  commissioners arrived in Sitka six months later and the formal transfer was arranged. The US flag was raised at Fort Sitka on October 18, 1867. The ceremony was held at the governor's house at "Castle Hill", where 250 uniformed U.S. soldiers marched, the Russian troops lowered the Russian flag and the U.S. flag was raised. This event is celebrated every year as Alaska Day, a holiday on October 18.

Why is Alaska significant for talks?

Alaska has symbolic significance for the Putin-Trump talks. The US president has indicated that Ukraine will have to cede some of its territories to Russia, an idea rejected by Volodymyr Zelensky. It symbolizes that as Russia ceded its territory to the US, now its president will take some parts of Ukraine with the help of the US. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Watch: Rishabh Pant turns chef, bakes pizza from scratch while recovering from injury
Watch: Rishabh Pant turns chef, bakes pizza from scratch while recovering from i
Rajinikanth's Coolie breaks 2016 pre-sales record one day before its release, becomes first ever Tamil film to...
Rajinikanth's Coolie breaks 2016 pre-sales record one day before its release
Trump-Putin Alaska Summit: When, where the two leaders are meeting? What's on agenda?
TTrump-Putin Alaska Summit: When, where the two leaders are meeting?
After Saiyaara title track, this song from Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film has also entered Spotify Top 100 Global chart
After Saiyaara title track, this song from film has also entered Spotify Top 100
Bangladesh goes to polls in February 2026, Can Muhammad Yunus step down to pave way for free and fair elections?
Bangladesh goes to polls in February 2026, Can Muhammad Yunus step down to ...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on the day
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on August 15
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on Au
Independence Day 2025: 10 patriotic films every Indian must-watch on August 15
Independence Day 2025: 10 patriotic films every Indian must-watch on August 15
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE