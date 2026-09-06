Putin, Trump and Xi together in China? What we know about the possible APEC meet

Putin and Trump could meet at the APEC Summit in China, while a rare three-way meeting with Xi is also possible. Know more about it.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to meet United States President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in China. As per a report by TASS, if an opportunity arises, a trilateral meeting involving the heads of state of Russia, China, and the US cannot be ruled out at the Summit.

Will Putin meet Trump at the APEC Summit?

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said both Putin and Trump plan to attend the APEC Summit and that Moscow would seek to arrange separate meetings for the Russian President, including Chinese President Xi Jinping. ''Each of the leaders plans to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit. Naturally, we will seek to arrange separate meetings for our leader, including with President Xi Jinping. And, if an opportunity arises, our leader will also meet with the United States President,'' Ushakov said.

Could Putin, Trump and Xi meet together?

Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that a trilateral meeting of Putin, Trump and Xi cannot be ruled out, but preparation and planning for such a meeting have not begun yet. ''The idea exists. It has been introduced into the public space. It would be an exaggeration to say that it is moving into the phase of preparation,'' TASS reported, quoting Ryabkov.

What could be discussed at the trilateral meeting?

Talking about the agenda of the possible meeting, he added, ''Here, too, the main question boils down to how the substance side will be formulated, and what we will expect as an outcome? Although it is clear that formats, especially at the highest level, are themselves extremely significant and send the right signal. Like, for example, the RIC format.''

''But the trilateral format with the participation of the leaders of Russia, China and the United States has not been practised so far. I cannot rule anything out, of course. But from a practical point of view, I have nothing to add today to what I have just said,'' he further said.

Earlier today, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian President's meeting with the US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner showed an atmosphere of trust. ''The very fact that the meeting is taking place means that an atmosphere of trust does indeed exist, at least through this channel of communication, and that it is strengthening. As a rule, however, expanded exchanges of such welcoming remarks emerge when there are messages that the head of state considers necessary to convey,'' Russian news network Vesti reported, quoting Peskov.