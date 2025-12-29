Putin's residence attacked by Ukraine, claims Russia; Zelenskyy says....

According to reports, it wasn't clear if Putin was at the residence when the alleged attack happened. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that this incident would change Moscow's negotiating stance, according to Interfax.

Ukraine had attempted to attack President Vladimir Putin’s residence in Russia’s Novgorod region, claimed Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday. According to reports, it wasn't clear if Putin was at the residence when the alleged attack happened. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that this incident would change Moscow's negotiating stance, according to Interfax.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Russia’s allegations, calling the claims “lies.”



Ukraine attempted to attack Putin's residence?



According to Lavrov, Ukraine launched 91 long-range drones at the presidential residence on December 28–29. He called the action “reckless” and said that the attack amounted to "state terrorism. He vowed the attack would not go unanswered, as per Reuters reports. He said targets had already been identified for retaliatory strikes by Russia’s armed forces. Acknowledging that the attack occurred amid discussions on a possible Ukrainian peace deal, he said that while Russia would remain engaged in negotiations, Moscow’s position would be reassessed.

On the other hand, Zelenskyy dismissed the accusation as a lie, stating that Moscow was preparing the ground to strike government buildings in Kyiv, according to the Reuters news agency.



Russia-Ukraine peace deal



Meanwhile, Zelenskyy on Monday stated that US President Donald Trump had informed him about a 20-point peace proposal for Ukraine that Trump had discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The conflict began with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and is nearing the completion of four years. Zelenskyy said he pressed for long-term security guarantees extending over the next 50 years and clarified that any engagement with Russia would only be possible if President Trump and European leaders reached a consensus on formalised documents.



