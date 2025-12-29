FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bangladesh to run out of condoms and other contraceptives next year; here's why

Putin's residence attacked by Ukraine, claims Russia; Zelenskyy says....

Bangladesh Election 2026: Can Jamaat-e-Islami-led Islamist alliance capture power?

Viral video: Salman Khan makes 'absolutely delicious' Bhel Puri for Riteish Deshmukh, netizens say '5 crore ki ek plate'

Karan Johar 'blown away' by Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, praises Aditya Dhar: 'Made me question my...'

BCCI planning to remove head coach Gautam Gambhir? Rajeev Shukla finally breaks silence

Supreme Court stays former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's bail in Unnao rape case: A timeline of events

IITian CEO's company faces USD 3 million extortion attempt: Who is Varun Vummadi?

Who is Supresh Mugade? 21-year-old batter captivating attention on internet for Sachin Tendulkar-style batting

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025: Results to be out soon, check date, cut-off, steps to download

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bangladesh to run out of condoms and other contraceptives next year; here's why

Bangladesh set to run out of condoms next year; here's why

Putin's residence attacked by Ukraine, claims Russia; Zelenskyy says....

Putin's residence attacked by Ukraine, claims Russia; Zelensky says....

Bangladesh Election 2026: Can Jamaat-e-Islami-led Islamist alliance capture power?

Bangladesh Polls 2026:Can Jamaat-e-Islami-led Islamist alliance capture power?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Khushi Kapoor elevates wedding fashion in black velvet skirt set by Manish Malhotra; SEE PICS

Khushi Kapoor elevates wedding fashion in black velvet skirt set by Manish Malho

OTT Releases This Week (29 December - 4 January): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (29 December - 4 January): Latest movies, web series to w

Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket made headlines for all the wrong reasons

Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket ma

HomeWorld

WORLD

Putin's residence attacked by Ukraine, claims Russia; Zelenskyy says....

According to reports, it wasn't clear if Putin was at the residence when the alleged attack happened. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that this incident would change Moscow's negotiating stance, according to Interfax.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 29, 2025, 09:39 PM IST

Putin's residence attacked by Ukraine, claims Russia; Zelenskyy says....
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ukraine had attempted to attack President Vladimir Putin’s residence in Russia’s Novgorod region, claimed Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday. According to reports, it wasn't clear if Putin was at the residence when the alleged attack happened. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that this incident would change Moscow's negotiating stance, according to Interfax. 

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Russia’s allegations, calling the claims “lies.”

Ukraine attempted to attack Putin's residence?

According to Lavrov, Ukraine launched 91 long-range drones at the presidential residence on December 28–29. He called the action “reckless” and said that the attack amounted to "state terrorism. He vowed the attack would not go unanswered, as per Reuters reports.  He said targets had already been identified for retaliatory strikes by Russia’s armed forces. Acknowledging that the attack occurred amid discussions on a possible Ukrainian peace deal, he said that while Russia would remain engaged in negotiations, Moscow’s position would be reassessed.

On the other hand, Zelenskyy dismissed the accusation as a lie, stating that Moscow was preparing the ground to strike government buildings in Kyiv, according to the Reuters news agency.

Russia-Ukraine peace deal

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy on Monday stated that US President Donald Trump had informed him about a 20-point peace proposal for Ukraine that Trump had discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The conflict began with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and is nearing the completion of four years. Zelenskyy said he pressed for long-term security guarantees extending over the next 50 years and clarified that any engagement with Russia would only be possible if President Trump and European leaders reached a consensus on formalised documents.


 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bangladesh to run out of condoms and other contraceptives next year; here's why
Bangladesh set to run out of condoms next year; here's why
Putin's residence attacked by Ukraine, claims Russia; Zelenskyy says....
Putin's residence attacked by Ukraine, claims Russia; Zelensky says....
Bangladesh Election 2026: Can Jamaat-e-Islami-led Islamist alliance capture power?
Bangladesh Polls 2026:Can Jamaat-e-Islami-led Islamist alliance capture power?
Viral video: Salman Khan makes 'absolutely delicious' Bhel Puri for Riteish Deshmukh, netizens say '5 crore ki ek plate'
Salman Khan makes 'absolutely delicious' Bhel Puri for Riteish Deshmukh
Karan Johar 'blown away' by Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, praises Aditya Dhar: 'Made me question my...'
Karan Johar 'blown away' by Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, praises Aditya Dhar
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Khushi Kapoor elevates wedding fashion in black velvet skirt set by Manish Malhotra; SEE PICS
Khushi Kapoor elevates wedding fashion in black velvet skirt set by Manish Malho
OTT Releases This Week (29 December - 4 January): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (29 December - 4 January): Latest movies, web series to w
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket made headlines for all the wrong reasons
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket ma
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major events of 2025 ‘every Indian should be proud of’
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major even
Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq', a look fashion designer's journey
Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement