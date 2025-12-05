Russian President’s 'Flying Kremlin' vs US President’s Air Force One: Here's a look at world’s most powerful leaders Putin and Trump's aircraft

Russian President Vladimir Putin is on a two-day visit to India for the 23rd India-Russia Summit, focusing on strategic and economic cooperation. He travels aboard the customised Ilyushin Il-96. The article also compares presidential aircraft worldwide, including the US Air Force One.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is on a two-day official visit to India, marking his first trip to the country since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war. The visit coincides with the 23rd India-Russia Summit, where several agreements are expected in sectors such as trade, economy, healthcare, academia, culture, and media.

A key focus of this visit is to strengthen the strategic and economic partnership between India and Russia, particularly as India’s relations with the United States have cooled recently. Putin’s aide, Yuri Ushakov, indicated that both nations may adopt a joint statement titled Programme for the Development of Strategic Areas of Russian-Indian Economic Cooperation, outlining cooperation until 2030.

As one of the most tightly guarded world leaders, President Putin travels with two signature symbols of his security and authority: his customised presidential aircraft and the armoured Aurus Senat limousine.

Russian Presidential Aircraft: Ilyushin Il-96

President Putin travels aboard the Ilyushin Il-96, also known as the Flying Kremlin, operated by the Russian Special Flight Detachment (RSF/RSD). The Il-96 is a four-engine, long-range wide-body jet, designed by Ilyushin Aviation Complex and manufactured in Voronezh, Russia.

Key features include:

Powered by Aviadvigatel PS-90 turbofan engines.

Glass cockpit with six multifunctional LCDs.

Fly-by-wire system for enhanced flight precision and safety.

Over the years, various Ilyushin models have served Russian and Soviet presidents, with the Il-96 currently being Putin’s aircraft of choice.

American Presidential Aircraft: Air Force One

For comparison, the U.S. President travels on Air Force One, which consists of two Boeing 747-200B jets.

Notable features include:

EMP-protected wiring spanning 238 miles to safeguard electronics.

A spacious 4,000 sq. ft. interior, including a conference/dining room, staff and media quarters, and two galleries that accommodate up to 100 people.

Fully equipped medical facilities, including an operating table and an onboard doctor.

Both aircraft serve not only as transportation but also as mobile command centres, reflecting the importance of safety, communication, and operational readiness for global leaders.

President Putin’s visit to India highlights not only diplomatic ties but also the impressive security and technological measures taken by world leaders to ensure their mobility and protection.