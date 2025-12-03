Putin's India Visit 2025: Russian leader signals boost to bilateral ties day before visit; Here’s what we know so far

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits India on December 4–5 for the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit. Talks will focus on defence upgrades, long-term energy deals, and strategic cooperation, as India balances its ties with Russia against US pressure and global diplomatic challenges.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit India on December 4–5, 2025, marking his first trip to the country since the outbreak of the Ukraine war. The visit, coinciding with the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit, places New Delhi in a delicate diplomatic position, maintaining its strategic autonomy while managing pressure from the United States and continuing its longstanding reliance on Moscow. During the visit, Putin will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attend a state banquet hosted by the President of India.

Defence Ties: The Backbone of the Partnership

A report by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) highlights that defence cooperation remains central to India-Russia relations, as nearly two-thirds of India’s military platforms are of Russian origin. This dependency makes India reliant on Russian spares, upgrades, and maintenance support.

Officials are expected to discuss the accelerated delivery of S-400 Triumf air defence systems and clarity on maintenance contracts for existing platforms. While the Su-57 stealth fighter may come up in talks, it is likely to be treated as a long-term prospect rather than a near-term acquisition.

Trade and Energy Dynamics

India’s trade with Russia remains highly asymmetrical. Imports, dominated by energy, total nearly USD 64 billion annually, while exports reach only about USD 5 billion, concentrated in pharmaceuticals and machinery. Other sectors, such as electronics, garments, and consumer goods, remain marginal. GTRI notes that sanctions have pushed both countries toward de-dollarised payments, often using UAE dirhams, rupees, and yuan as intermediaries.

Energy cooperation is expected to be a key focus, with New Delhi likely pursuing long-term crude contracts with non-US-sanctioned Russian companies such as Lukoil and Rosneft, reviving Indian investments in Russian energy projects, and expanding nuclear collaboration beyond Kudankulam. Discussions may also cover critical minerals, manufacturing, and maritime connectivity linking India with Russia’s Far East.

Two Possible Scenarios

GTRI outlines two potential outcomes of the summit:

Managed Upgrade: India could secure timelines for defence deliveries and upgrades, while Russia may formalise long-term energy commitments, including multi-year crude supply deals, revived LNG equity, and faster nuclear plant construction. New financial arrangements, potentially using dirhams or integrating Russia’s SPFS system with India’s RuPay network, could stabilise the partnership without increasing diplomatic risks. Connectivity initiatives like the Chennai–Vladivostok corridor or the International North–South Transport Corridor may also progress.

Strategic Deepening: A more ambitious scenario would deepen energy and defence ties significantly, though it carries higher geopolitical costs given U.S. scrutiny.

The Three Pillars of India-Russia Engagement

India’s relationship with Russia rests on energy, defence, and strategic alignment. Energy currently dominates, with Russia supplying 30–35% of India’s crude oil imports, often at discounted rates. Defence remains the second pillar, with Moscow supplying and maintaining India’s frontline fighter jets, tanks, submarines, and air defence systems. Diplomacy underpins these ties, guiding coordination in global forums and safeguarding mutual interests amid shifting geopolitical pressures.

Putin’s visit will thus test India’s ability to balance strategic autonomy with global partnerships, ensuring that its energy and defence security needs are met while navigating international scrutiny.