FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Not Dharmendra’s sons Sunny or Bobby, THIS actor is richest Deol, gave only 4 hit films, still has Rs 400 crore empire, he is...

Major FSDA crackdown in Lucknow: 7 malls raided, Lulu Hypermarket sealed, KFC...

Delhi University’s Deshbandhu and Ramjas colleges receive bomb threat, campuses evacuated; Here’s what we know so far

IND vs SA 2nd ODI match preview: Pitch report, weather update, live streaming details and predicted XIs

MCD bypolls: BJP wins big with 7 seats, AAP bags 3 wards amid claims of 'foul play'

Watch: Lalit Modi enjoys wild London birthday bash with Vijay Mallya, netizens react, 'Bros so happy after he left India'

Lawrence Bishnoi vs Goldy Brar gang war rocks Chandigarh after Dubai; close aide Inderpreet 'Parry' shot dead

GATE 2026 BIG UPDATE: Admit card to be released on THIS date at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Know how to download hall ticket

Putin's India Visit 2025: Russian leader signals boost to bilateral ties day before visit; Here’s what we know so far

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Protein Pancake Recipe: Simple, healthy breakfast idea

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Not Dharmendra’s sons Sunny or Bobby, THIS actor is richest Deol, gave only 4 hit films, still has Rs 400 crore empire, he is...

Not Dharmendra’s sons Sunny, Bobby, THIS actor is richest Deol, gave only 4 hits

Major FSDA crackdown in Lucknow: 7 malls raided, Lulu Hypermarket sealed, KFC...

Major FSDA crackdown in Lucknow: 7 malls raided, Lulu Hypermarket sealed, KFC...

Delhi University’s Deshbandhu and Ramjas colleges receive bomb threat, campuses evacuated; Here’s what we know so far

Delhi University’s Deshbandhu and Ramjas colleges receive bomb threat

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen: Which is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress?

Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen

Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thrilling vibes

Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thri

5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League

5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League

HomeWorld

WORLD

Putin's India Visit 2025: Russian leader signals boost to bilateral ties day before visit; Here’s what we know so far

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits India on December 4–5 for the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit. Talks will focus on defence upgrades, long-term energy deals, and strategic cooperation, as India balances its ties with Russia against US pressure and global diplomatic challenges.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 03, 2025, 10:57 AM IST

Putin's India Visit 2025: Russian leader signals boost to bilateral ties day before visit; Here’s what we know so far
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit India on December 4–5, 2025, marking his first trip to the country since the outbreak of the Ukraine war. The visit, coinciding with the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit, places New Delhi in a delicate diplomatic position, maintaining its strategic autonomy while managing pressure from the United States and continuing its longstanding reliance on Moscow. During the visit, Putin will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attend a state banquet hosted by the President of India.

Defence Ties: The Backbone of the Partnership

A report by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) highlights that defence cooperation remains central to India-Russia relations, as nearly two-thirds of India’s military platforms are of Russian origin. This dependency makes India reliant on Russian spares, upgrades, and maintenance support.

Officials are expected to discuss the accelerated delivery of S-400 Triumf air defence systems and clarity on maintenance contracts for existing platforms. While the Su-57 stealth fighter may come up in talks, it is likely to be treated as a long-term prospect rather than a near-term acquisition.

Trade and Energy Dynamics

India’s trade with Russia remains highly asymmetrical. Imports, dominated by energy, total nearly USD 64 billion annually, while exports reach only about USD 5 billion, concentrated in pharmaceuticals and machinery. Other sectors, such as electronics, garments, and consumer goods, remain marginal. GTRI notes that sanctions have pushed both countries toward de-dollarised payments, often using UAE dirhams, rupees, and yuan as intermediaries.

Energy cooperation is expected to be a key focus, with New Delhi likely pursuing long-term crude contracts with non-US-sanctioned Russian companies such as Lukoil and Rosneft, reviving Indian investments in Russian energy projects, and expanding nuclear collaboration beyond Kudankulam. Discussions may also cover critical minerals, manufacturing, and maritime connectivity linking India with Russia’s Far East.

Two Possible Scenarios

GTRI outlines two potential outcomes of the summit:

Managed Upgrade: India could secure timelines for defence deliveries and upgrades, while Russia may formalise long-term energy commitments, including multi-year crude supply deals, revived LNG equity, and faster nuclear plant construction. New financial arrangements, potentially using dirhams or integrating Russia’s SPFS system with India’s RuPay network, could stabilise the partnership without increasing diplomatic risks. Connectivity initiatives like the Chennai–Vladivostok corridor or the International North–South Transport Corridor may also progress.

Strategic Deepening: A more ambitious scenario would deepen energy and defence ties significantly, though it carries higher geopolitical costs given U.S. scrutiny.

The Three Pillars of India-Russia Engagement

India’s relationship with Russia rests on energy, defence, and strategic alignment. Energy currently dominates, with Russia supplying 30–35% of India’s crude oil imports, often at discounted rates. Defence remains the second pillar, with Moscow supplying and maintaining India’s frontline fighter jets, tanks, submarines, and air defence systems. Diplomacy underpins these ties, guiding coordination in global forums and safeguarding mutual interests amid shifting geopolitical pressures.

Putin’s visit will thus test India’s ability to balance strategic autonomy with global partnerships, ensuring that its energy and defence security needs are met while navigating international scrutiny.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Not Dharmendra’s sons Sunny or Bobby, THIS actor is richest Deol, gave only 4 hit films, still has Rs 400 crore empire, he is...
Not Dharmendra’s sons Sunny, Bobby, THIS actor is richest Deol, gave only 4 hits
Major FSDA crackdown in Lucknow: 7 malls raided, Lulu Hypermarket sealed, KFC...
Major FSDA crackdown in Lucknow: 7 malls raided, Lulu Hypermarket sealed, KFC...
Delhi University’s Deshbandhu and Ramjas colleges receive bomb threat, campuses evacuated; Here’s what we know so far
Delhi University’s Deshbandhu and Ramjas colleges receive bomb threat
IND vs SA 2nd ODI match preview: Pitch report, weather update, live streaming details and predicted XIs
IND vs SA 2nd ODI match preview: Pitch report, weather update, live streaming de
MCD bypolls: BJP wins big with 7 seats, AAP bags 3 wards amid claims of 'foul play'
MCD bypolls: BJP wins with 7 seats, AAP bags 3 wards amid claims of foul play
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen: Which is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress?
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen
Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thrilling vibes
Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thri
5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League
5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League
This Indian city listed among world’s most stressed, New York tops the list
This Indian city listed among world’s most stressed, New York tops the list
Boman Irani turns 66: Six iconic films that showcase his versatility, comedy, and timeless Bollywood magic
Boman Irani turns 66: Six iconic films that showcase his versatility
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement