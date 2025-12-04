Putin's India Visit 2025: All about Russian President's armoured limousine Aurus Senat that can survive bullets, missiles
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in India for a two-day visit, travelling in his armoured Aurus Senat, a luxury limousine designed for maximum protection. The vehicle features bulletproof construction, chemical attack resistance and high-tech interiors.
Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in India today for his first visit in four years, bringing with him one of the world’s most secretive and heavily protected vehicles: the Aurus Senat. His visit will feature high-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a state banquet, and discussions reinforcing the India-Russia 'special and privileged strategic partnership.'
The Aurus Senat is Russia’s bespoke luxury limousine, often dubbed the 'Russian Rolls-Royce.' Built for presidential and state use, it combines armoured protection with cutting-edge technology and supreme comfort. The vehicle replaced Putin’s previous Mercedes-Benz S 600 Guard Pullman, as part of Moscow’s Kortezh project, which develops fully armoured, domestically produced official vehicles.
Launched during Putin’s 2018 inauguration, the Senat is manufactured by Aurus Motors, a collaboration involving Russia’s NAMI institute, Sollers JSC, and the UAE’s Tawazun Holding. Mass production began in 2021 in Yelabuga. The limousine has featured in high-profile diplomatic moments, including being gifted to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2024. A limited civilian edition exists, restricted to roughly 120 units annually.
The Aurus Senat is engineered to withstand extreme threats. Key protective features include:
The base model costs around 18 million rubles (Rs 2.5 crore), while Putin’s fully armoured, customised version with classified security systems is nearly double that price. These state-level editions are unavailable to the public.
In September, following the SCO Summit in China, PM Modi and Putin shared a ride in the Aurus Senat. The two leaders reportedly spent nearly an hour in conversation, highlighting the car’s role not only as a secure transport but also as a space for confidential diplomatic dialogue.
As Putin begins his two-day visit to India, the Aurus Senat will remain a central feature of his security detail, symbolising both luxury and impregnable protection.