WORLD

Putin's India Visit 2025: All about Russian President's armoured limousine Aurus Senat that can survive bullets, missiles

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in India for a two-day visit, travelling in his armoured Aurus Senat, a luxury limousine designed for maximum protection. The vehicle features bulletproof construction, chemical attack resistance and high-tech interiors.

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 04, 2025, 12:28 PM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in India today for his first visit in four years, bringing with him one of the world’s most secretive and heavily protected vehicles: the Aurus Senat. His visit will feature high-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a state banquet, and discussions reinforcing the India-Russia 'special and privileged strategic partnership.'

The Aurus Senat: Russia’s Presidential Fortress on Wheels

Untitled-design-2025-12-04-T121814-339

The Aurus Senat is Russia’s bespoke luxury limousine, often dubbed the 'Russian Rolls-Royce.' Built for presidential and state use, it combines armoured protection with cutting-edge technology and supreme comfort. The vehicle replaced Putin’s previous Mercedes-Benz S 600 Guard Pullman, as part of Moscow’s Kortezh project, which develops fully armoured, domestically produced official vehicles.

Untitled-design-2025-12-04-T121937-087

Launched during Putin’s 2018 inauguration, the Senat is manufactured by Aurus Motors, a collaboration involving Russia’s NAMI institute, Sollers JSC, and the UAE’s Tawazun Holding. Mass production began in 2021 in Yelabuga. The limousine has featured in high-profile diplomatic moments, including being gifted to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2024. A limited civilian edition exists, restricted to roughly 120 units annually.

Why the Aurus Senat Is Nearly Impregnable

Untitled-design-2025-12-04-T122052-939

The Aurus Senat is engineered to withstand extreme threats. Key protective features include:

  • Bulletproof construction capable of stopping high-calibre and armour-piercing rounds.
  • Missile and drone attack resistance, with reinforced layers to survive blasts.
  • Buoyancy: the car can float if submerged, allowing safe escape.
  • Run-flat tyres ensure mobility even if all tyres are destroyed.
  • Chemical attack protection via an independent air-filtration system.
  • High performance: Powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 hybrid engine, it accelerates from 0–100 km/h in 6–9 seconds, with a top speed of 160 km/h.
  • Luxury interior: leather upholstery, handcrafted wood panels, climate control, and secure communication systems.

The base model costs around 18 million rubles (Rs 2.5 crore), while Putin’s fully armoured, customised version with classified security systems is nearly double that price. These state-level editions are unavailable to the public.

Untitled-design-2025-12-04-T122207-331

Putin and Modi’s Previous Ride Together

In September, following the SCO Summit in China, PM Modi and Putin shared a ride in the Aurus Senat. The two leaders reportedly spent nearly an hour in conversation, highlighting the car’s role not only as a secure transport but also as a space for confidential diplomatic dialogue.

Untitled-design-2025-12-04-T122651-866

As Putin begins his two-day visit to India, the Aurus Senat will remain a central feature of his security detail, symbolising both luxury and impregnable protection.

