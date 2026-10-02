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Putin praises PM Modi’s Ukraine peace efforts, says he has ‘good ideas’ for resolution

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised PM Narendra Modi’s efforts to end the Ukraine conflict, saying he has “good ideas” for a peaceful resolution.

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Updated : Oct 02, 2026, 07:33 AM IST

Putin praises PM Modi’s Ukraine peace efforts, says he has ‘good ideas’ for resolution
Putin praises PM Modi’s Ukraine peace efforts, says he has ‘good ideas’ for resolution
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Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (local time) praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to end the Ukraine conflict, saying he has "good ideas" for a peaceful resolution."Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of those world leaders who, despite our very good and even friendly relations, personal good relations, constantly raises the question and asks the question about putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine," Putin said, addressing the crowd.

He said PM Modi has been actively pushing for mutually acceptable solutions. "He has an avid interest and very good ideas aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions. In that sense, naturally, the Prime Minister takes a neutral position but with an interest in the end of the conflict. I think it's my duty to say that directly. And we are thankful to the Prime Minister for his ideas," Putin said.

Putin expressed gratitude to Modi for his efforts and continued support for resolving the conflict through dialogue."We are thankful for his desire to put an end to this conflict through peaceful means and as soon as possible," he added.

Prime Minister Modi has repeatedly called for peace, emphasising that India has maintained a principled and humanitarian approach to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He made the remarks during an interview with Japanese news outlet 'The Yomiuri Shimbun' during his visit to the country in August."India has maintained a principled and humanitarian stance on the conflict which is equally appreciated by both President Putin and President Zelenskyy. In line with this, both the leaders spoke to me to share their perspectives on the developments related to the conflict. I reiterated India's principled and consistent stand and encouraged dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict," the Prime Minister said.

Responding to a question on what role India envisions in peace efforts between the two nations, PM Modi said, "I have already indicated India's willingness to support meaningful efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution of the conflict. I believe, by virtue of our good relations with both sides, including key stakeholders, we can strengthen efforts dedicated to the restoration of an early and lasting peace in Ukraine."PM Modi and Putin most recently met in September on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi and discussed closer trade ties, including implementation of the Programme for Economic Cooperation 2030, as well as cooperation in infrastructure, energy, technology, defence and culture.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

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