Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Putin offers $16,000 to women to have 10 or more kids to repopulate Russia

Putin's initiative includes a one-payment of £13,500 for mothers to give birth to, and keep alive, 10 children.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 04:12 PM IST

Putin offers $16,000 to women to have 10 or more kids to repopulate Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is offering financial benefits to women who have ten or more children in order to reverse the country's demographic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. 

Experts describe the initiative, which includes a one-time payment of £13,500 ($16,000)  to give birth to and raise ten children, as a desperate attempt.

According to The Moscow Times, Russian President Vladimir Putin has reinstated an award instituted by Soviet leader Joseph Stalin to encourage women to have more children.

According to a decree signed by Putin on Monday, qualifying mothers will receive a one-time payment of 1 million rubles (approximately Rs 13,12,000 or $16,000) when their tenth living child turns one year old, the report further added.

The development comes after Russia reported its highest number of daily coronavirus cases since March this year, while estimates of how many soldiers have died in Ukraine are nearing 50,000.

Dr Jenny Mathers, a Russian politics and security expert, spoke to Times Radio broadcaster Henry Bonsu about the new Russian reward scheme known as Mother Heroine, which Putin announced as a measure to replenish a dwindling population. According to Dr. Mathers, Putin has asserted that people with large families are more patriotic.

The Mother Heroine award, which dates back to the Soviet era, is given to mothers who have ten or more children, according to Bonsu. It's an effort to address Russia's demographic issue, which the conflict in Ukraine has made worse.

READ| Hadi Matar breaks silence on Salman Rushdie attack, says read only 2 pages of The Satanic Verses

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for Sub Inspector (Staff Nurse) posts at itbpolice.nic.in before THIS date, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.