'Can someone help me?': Putin laughs as Pak PM Shehbaz struggles with earphone during meeting; video surfaces

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's failed effort to place a earphone at a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Uzbekistan on Thursday became a significant embarrassment for Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif can be seen struggling with his earphones in one of the viral video, while Russian President Vladimir Putin watches on and smiles. "Can somebody assist me?" Shehbaz Sharif inquired, unable to manage the earpiece. Later in the video, it can be seen that a person comes to his aid twice, and Putin also checks the earplug once.

President Putin waited till the device was put on PM Sharif's ear.

PM Sharif's embarrassment drew him a lot of flak on social media. Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's supporters criticised and said the incident was an embarrassment for the country at an international level.

Opposition PTI leader Shireen Mazari also shared the video and said the 'CrimeMinister' is a constant embarrassment for Pakistan. "Even President Putin had to eventually just laugh at this clumsy man. Pathetic. This is what conspirators wanted? To have by design a politician who would not only be a crook but also a pathetic apology for a PM?", she wrote.

Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said in his meetings with world leaders of friendly countries, he explained the flood ravages. "It was a long but productive day in Samarkand. In my meetings with leaders of our friendly countries, we agreed on enhancing trade & investment. I explained the flood ravages due to climate change. Food & energy shortages present a real challenge to our shared development agenda," he tweeted.

This is the SCO first in-person meeting in two years, following the COVID epidemic. The leaders of eight SCO member countries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are attending the 22nd SCO conference.

