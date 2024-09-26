Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Putin issues 'nuclear warning' to the West; signals potential nuclear response to conventional attacks from Ukraine

Singer Kenishaa Francis breaks her silence on accusations of 'breaking' Jayam Ravi's marriage: 'He approached me when..'

Does India have peace plan for ending Russia-Ukraine conflict? EAM S Jaishankar says...

Meet man, who lost his parents in childhood, resigned as police constable after humiliation, cracked UPSC with AIR...

Meet man, who couldn't clear IIT entrance exam, gave tuition for survival, now runs company worth Rs 8000 crore, he is..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Putin issues 'nuclear warning' to the West; signals potential nuclear response to conventional attacks from Ukraine

Putin issues 'nuclear warning' to the West; signals potential nuclear response to conventional attacks from Ukraine

Singer Kenishaa Francis breaks her silence on accusations of 'breaking' Jayam Ravi's marriage: 'He approached me when..'

Singer Kenishaa Francis breaks her silence on accusations of 'breaking' Jayam Ravi's marriage: 'He approached me when..'

Meet man, who lost his parents in childhood, resigned as police constable after humiliation, cracked UPSC with AIR...

Meet man, who lost his parents in childhood, resigned as police constable after humiliation, cracked UPSC with AIR...

This city was capital of India for 24 hours

This city was capital of India for 24 hours

NASA shares stunning images of small spiral galaxy that was discovered 126 years ago

NASA shares stunning images of small spiral galaxy that was discovered 126 years ago

Top govt MBA colleges in India: courses, fees, and placement

Top govt MBA colleges in India: courses, fees, and placement

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

Inside world's most expensive house, it’s twice the price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Inside world's most expensive house, it’s twice the price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Meet 'Kurchi Madathapetti' girl Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram

Meet 'Kurchi Madathapetti' girl Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Singer Kenishaa Francis breaks her silence on accusations of 'breaking' Jayam Ravi's marriage: 'He approached me when..'

Singer Kenishaa Francis breaks her silence on accusations of 'breaking' Jayam Ravi's marriage: 'He approached me when..'

This actor wanted to be cricketer, once struggled for Rs 300, worked as AC mechanic; later earned Rs 25000 crore from…

This actor wanted to be cricketer, once struggled for Rs 300, worked as AC mechanic; later earned Rs 25000 crore from…

South Korean star Park Seo-joon says he loves Bollywood: 'I would love to fly to India if...'

South Korean star Park Seo-joon says he loves Bollywood: 'I would love to fly to India if...'

HomeWorld

World

Putin issues 'nuclear warning' to the West; signals potential nuclear response to conventional attacks from Ukraine

During his meeting of Russia's Security Council on Wednesday, Putin stated that Moscow would consider any attack supported by a nuclear power as a joint attack on it.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 07:53 AM IST

Putin issues 'nuclear warning' to the West; signals potential nuclear response to conventional attacks from Ukraine
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given a "nuclear warning" to the West and said that it could resolve to use nuclear weapons if the country gets hit by conventional missiles from Ukraine, as reported by the Reuters.

During his meeting of Russia's Security Council on Wednesday, Putin stated that Moscow would consider any attack supported by a nuclear power as a joint attack on it.

"It is proposed that aggression against Russia by any non-nuclear state, but with the participation or support of a nuclear state, be considered as their joint attack on the Russian Federation," Putin said. "The conditions for Russia's transition to use of nuclear weapons are also clearly fixed," he added.

As per Reuters, this move of changing Russia's official nuclear doctrine was Kremlin's answer to the West, following the deliberations in the US and Britain on whether they would give permission or not to Ukraine to launch an attack on Russia using conventional Western missiles.

According to Putin, the adjustments were necessary because of how quickly the world was changing and how this presented new risks and threats for Russia.

As per Reuters, Putin stated that Russia reserved the right to use nuclear weapons in addition to conventional weapons in the event that it or its partner Belarus were the target of aggression.

He further stated that the explanations confirmed that the nuclear doctrine was evolving and that they were appropriately calibrated to match the contemporary military threats that Russia faces, the Reuters reported. Russian forces have reached the outskirts of Vuhledar, a key Ukrainian stronghold, amid an intensified offensive push in the area.

Ukraine has struck Russian rear ammunition depots, highlighting the vulnerability of Russia's military logistics.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently visited the United States, reiterating Ukraine's need for timely and uninterrupted military assistance. The US has increased production of artillery shells and discussed joint weapons production in Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces have advanced in various areas, including west of the Kursk Oblast salient, Vovchansk, and eastern Toretsk. However, the situation remains fluid and contentious. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

New airline from Uttar Pradesh gets govt approval, set to compete with IndiGo, Air India

New airline from Uttar Pradesh gets govt approval, set to compete with IndiGo, Air India

'No Umrah visa for beggars': Saudi warns this country, says it would affect...

'No Umrah visa for beggars': Saudi warns this country, says it would affect...

Zeenat Aman recalls being 'high as a kite' after filming Dum Maaro Dum song: 'I was in no state to...'

Zeenat Aman recalls being 'high as a kite' after filming Dum Maaro Dum song: 'I was in no state to...'

Meet pan-India star who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, became flop after marrying producer, she is...

Meet pan-India star who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, became flop after marrying producer, she is...

Priyanka Chopra's film inspired this top Bollywood actress' screen name, it was suggested by Salman Khan, she is...

Priyanka Chopra's film inspired this top Bollywood actress' screen name, it was suggested by Salman Khan, she is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

Inside world's most expensive house, it’s twice the price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Inside world's most expensive house, it’s twice the price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Meet 'Kurchi Madathapetti' girl Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram

Meet 'Kurchi Madathapetti' girl Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram

In pics: Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu steal the show at Citadel Honey Bunny premiere in London

In pics: Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu steal the show at Citadel Honey Bunny premiere in London

8 hidden gems around Goa that reveal world of beauty beyond beach crowds

8 hidden gems around Goa that reveal world of beauty beyond beach crowds

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement