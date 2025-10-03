Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Alia Bhatt opens up on her relationship with Rishi Kapoor: 'We used to hang out every evening when we were....'

Daler Mehndi’s wife says singer's jail sentence was 'trauma' for their family: 'All of us broke down but our youngest daughter...'

Putin issues BIG warning to NATO, threatens 'significant' retaliation; mocks Donald Trump's 'paper tiger' remark, 'What's NATO...'

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin receives hoax bomb threat, probe underway

Sonam Wangchuk's wife makes BIG move over his arrest; approaches Supreme Court: 'Still I have no...'

Meet Tayyab Ali, who plays role of Kumbhkaran for 38 years in THIS iconic Ramleela

President Vladimir Putin heaps praise on PM Modi, calls him 'wise leader', confirms India-Russia strategic partnership

Bobby Deol performs Ravan Dahan at Delhi's famous Lav Kush Ramlila on Dussehra, watch viral video

Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam while working in 9 hours shift, became IAS officer with AIR..., she is from...

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda continues to remain critical, still on life support

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Alia Bhatt opens up on her relationship with Rishi Kapoor: 'We used to hang out every evening when we were....'

Alia Bhatt opens up on her relationship with Rishi Kapoor

Daler Mehndi’s wife says singer's jail sentence was 'trauma' for their family: 'All of us broke down but our youngest daughter...'

Daler Mehndi’s wife says singer's jail sentence was 'trauma' for their family

Meet Tayyab Ali, who plays role of Kumbhkaran for 38 years in THIS iconic Ramleela

Meet Tayyab Ali, who plays role of Kumbhkaran for 38 years in THIS iconic...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeWorld

WORLD

Putin issues BIG warning to NATO, threatens 'significant' retaliation; mocks Donald Trump's 'paper tiger' remark, 'What's NATO...'

President Vladimir Putin gave a strong warning to the European Union over its "militarisation". He warned of "retaliatory measures" in case the bloc intents to attack the Eastern European nation.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 10:16 AM IST

Putin issues BIG warning to NATO, threatens 'significant' retaliation; mocks Donald Trump's 'paper tiger' remark, 'What's NATO...'
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a strong rebuttal of the European Union's defence against Russia's invasion, President Vladimir Putin on Thursday vowed a "significant" response to "Europe's militarisation", while addressing a foreign policy forum in southern Russia. Russia and the EU have been witnessing intense bitterness in their relations since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine, turning a majority of Europe against its aggression.

Pointing to the 'militarisation', Putin said, "We are closely monitoring the rising militarisation of Europe," and threatening the bloc, he added, "Retaliatory measures by Russia will not take long. The response to such threats will be very significant. Russia will never show weakness or indecisiveness."

Drone incidents in Denmark and aerial incursions from Moscow in Estonia and Poland have heightened fears that Russia's war against Ukraine could spill over Europe's borders. Putin blamed Europe for fueling "hysteria" to hide their excessive military expenditure and said Russia is not a potential threat. "Just calm down," Vladimir Putin said.

He claimed Russia was fighting the NATO alliance in Ukraine and mocked US President Donald Trump's comment that Russia was a "paper tiger." "But given we are at war with the entire NATO bloc and are advancing, feeling confident, and we are still being called a paper tiger, then what is NATO itself?" Putin said.

In another accusation, the Russian President also targeted Kyiv for launching strikes around the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, issuing another big warning of a massive response of any kind. Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which is in a cold shutdown mode, lost power over a week ago, marking the longest outage so far.

However, during the ongoing war, Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of attacking the grid powering the facility.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Exclusive | Rise and Fall: Aahana Kumra on her eviction, why Dhanashree Verma will be 'undeserving' winner of show: 'Koi sant banne..'
Aahana Kumra on why Dhanashree doesn't 'deserve' to win Rise and Fall
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Will Rishab Shetty’s film beat Saiyaara, OG, Coolie, War 2, Chhaava? Know here
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Will Rishab Shetty’s film beat Sa
Katrina Kaif’s trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares no-gym workout routine with these simple exercises to cut belly fat this festive season
Katrina Kaif’s trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares no-gym workout routine
This country is biggest importer of Russia’s most diverse crude oil, not India, China, it is...
This country is biggest importer of Russia’s most diverse crude oil, not India, 
India, China to resume direct flights by late October 2025
India, China to resume direct flights by late October 2025
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE