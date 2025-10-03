Putin issues BIG warning to NATO, threatens 'significant' retaliation; mocks Donald Trump's 'paper tiger' remark, 'What's NATO...'

President Vladimir Putin gave a strong warning to the European Union over its "militarisation". He warned of "retaliatory measures" in case the bloc intents to attack the Eastern European nation.

In a strong rebuttal of the European Union's defence against Russia's invasion, President Vladimir Putin on Thursday vowed a "significant" response to "Europe's militarisation", while addressing a foreign policy forum in southern Russia. Russia and the EU have been witnessing intense bitterness in their relations since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine, turning a majority of Europe against its aggression.

Pointing to the 'militarisation', Putin said, "We are closely monitoring the rising militarisation of Europe," and threatening the bloc, he added, "Retaliatory measures by Russia will not take long. The response to such threats will be very significant. Russia will never show weakness or indecisiveness."

Drone incidents in Denmark and aerial incursions from Moscow in Estonia and Poland have heightened fears that Russia's war against Ukraine could spill over Europe's borders. Putin blamed Europe for fueling "hysteria" to hide their excessive military expenditure and said Russia is not a potential threat. "Just calm down," Vladimir Putin said.

He claimed Russia was fighting the NATO alliance in Ukraine and mocked US President Donald Trump's comment that Russia was a "paper tiger." "But given we are at war with the entire NATO bloc and are advancing, feeling confident, and we are still being called a paper tiger, then what is NATO itself?" Putin said.

In another accusation, the Russian President also targeted Kyiv for launching strikes around the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, issuing another big warning of a massive response of any kind. Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which is in a cold shutdown mode, lost power over a week ago, marking the longest outage so far.

However, during the ongoing war, Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of attacking the grid powering the facility.