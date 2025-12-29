Purge in China, Xi Jinping cracks whip, who are CPC's bigwigs thrown out?

Amid the anti-corruption drive in China, the parliament ousted three high-ranking military officials. The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress expelled three senior military personnel who were promoted last year.

Amid the anti-corruption drive in China, the parliament ousted three high-ranking military officials. The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress expelled Wang Renhua, head of the Central Military Commission’s (CMC) Political and Legal Affairs Committee; Zhang Hongbing, political commissar of the People’s Armed Police (PAP), and Wang Peng, director of the CMC’s training department, on Saturday. Even after their expulsion, they hold the full membership of the Central Committee, the ruling Communist Party of China's (CPC) top decision-making body.

According to the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, the Committee also ousted former vice chairman of the CMC, He Weidong from CPC and sacked him from the service this year in October. The CMC is the high command of the Chinese military at the helm of which is President Xi Jinping.

He Hongjun, who is a former senior official at the PLA’s political work department, was also kicked out from his seat in the top legislature after being thrown out of the party this October.

Who are CPC’s big officials thrown out?

Before his ousting, Chinese President Xi Jinping promoted 63-year-old Wang Renhua to admiral position in 2024 and was given the charge of the military’s courts, procuratorates and prisons.

59 -year-old Zhang Hongbing was also promoted to full general in 2022 and appointed as the political commissar of the PAP. Before his apointment, he was the political commissar of the PLA’s Eastern Theatre Command from 2019.

Wang Peng, 61, was promoted to lieutenant general in December 2021 and appointed head of the CMC’s training and administration department.