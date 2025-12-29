Tight Spaces and Big Hearts: President Murmu Experiences Life Under the Sea.
From Legends to the MOBA Arena: Rai Star and Gyan Gaming Redefine Indian Esports
Inside Adah Sharma’s Sea-Facing House in Mumbai: Farah Khan shocked by The Kerala Story actress's no-furniture living room, saying 'Chori toh nahi...'
Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh film SMASHES another record, becomes highest-grossing Hindi movie in fourth weekend
THIS company is largest silver producer, it is not owned by Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Gautam Adani or Tata Group, know in detail
Purge in China, Xi Jinping cracks whip, who are CPC's bigwigs thrown out?
'We couldn't even...': Kuldeep Singh Sengar's daughter after SC stays Delhi HC order in Unnao case
Silver prices fall Rs 21,000 per kg drastically to Rs 2.33 lakh on profit booking, day after sharp rally
Ashes 2025-26: Pitch rating for Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground revealed
Battle of Galwan: Tehseen Poonawalla reacts to Salman Khan getting brutally trolled for his 'smile' in teaser: 'If film keeps this tone, there's...'
WORLD
Amid the anti-corruption drive in China, the parliament ousted three high-ranking military officials. The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress expelled three senior military personnel who were promoted last year.
Amid the anti-corruption drive in China, the parliament ousted three high-ranking military officials. The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress expelled Wang Renhua, head of the Central Military Commission’s (CMC) Political and Legal Affairs Committee; Zhang Hongbing, political commissar of the People’s Armed Police (PAP), and Wang Peng, director of the CMC’s training department, on Saturday. Even after their expulsion, they hold the full membership of the Central Committee, the ruling Communist Party of China's (CPC) top decision-making body.
According to the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, the Committee also ousted former vice chairman of the CMC, He Weidong from CPC and sacked him from the service this year in October. The CMC is the high command of the Chinese military at the helm of which is President Xi Jinping.
He Hongjun, who is a former senior official at the PLA’s political work department, was also kicked out from his seat in the top legislature after being thrown out of the party this October.
Before his ousting, Chinese President Xi Jinping promoted 63-year-old Wang Renhua to admiral position in 2024 and was given the charge of the military’s courts, procuratorates and prisons.
59 -year-old Zhang Hongbing was also promoted to full general in 2022 and appointed as the political commissar of the PAP. Before his apointment, he was the political commissar of the PLA’s Eastern Theatre Command from 2019.
Wang Peng, 61, was promoted to lieutenant general in December 2021 and appointed head of the CMC’s training and administration department.